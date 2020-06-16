Japan is expanding its lending program

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
June 16, 2020 2:47 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Japan is expanding its lending program

This morning, the Bank of Japan kept its benchmark rate unchanged at -0.10% as expected, while expanding its special lending program to 110 trillion yen from 75 trillion yen.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is under pressure and now stands below its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below June top at 109.65 as the nearest support would be set at May bottom at 106.00 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 105.15 in extension. Any rebound above 109.65 would lower the bearish potential and would lead to a rise towards strong horizontal resistance at 111.20.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex JPY Forex

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tesla stock falls as price cuts hurt margins
Today 09:42 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 08:01 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: IDS shares rise as it appoints new CEO – Top UK stocks
Today 07:07 AM
AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
Today 02:54 AM
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
Yesterday 10:40 PM
Earnings could determine market direction, Bank rally continues
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Research
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:40 PM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    USD/JPY Outlook: Will BoJ tweak YCC policy again?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 05:19 PM
      EUR/USD outlook: Short-term weakness ahead of more gains?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 11:00 AM
        Research
        USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 18, 2023 11:07 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.