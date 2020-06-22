Gold Vs Silver/Oil/Dow/Barrick

price has been resilient since touching a low of $1451 an ounce in March. We are going to compare Gold with other assets on aOn akeeps trading above the ascendingTechnical indicators, including 20-week, 50-week moving averages and relative strength index, are so well directed as to maintain long-term bullishness for the yellow metal.

A continued rally should let Gold price encounter Upside Resistance at $1885 and $1950 (61.80% Fibonacci extrapolation from March low).

Long-term Key Support is located at $1610.





Spot Gold: Weekly Chart

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewNow, let's look at the popular. Effectively, the Gold-Silver Ratio represents the number of ounces of Silver that could be bought by a single ounce of Gold.On a Weekly Chart, the Gold-Silver Ratio is rebounding from a recent low at 94.85 seen earlier in June.In case investors agree to a bullish bias in the Gold-Silver Ratio, they should expect one ounce of Gold to be able to buy increasing ounces of Silver going forward. Their corresponding trade (now) would therefore be exchanging (or selling) silver for more ounces of gold.

Gold-Silver Ratio: Weekly Chart

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewIn fact, over a 3-year period (from June 2017),has been outperforming, and the trend seems not to change readily.

Gold vs Silver: Performance Chart

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView

Crude Oil price, during a 3-year period, has seen higher volatility than Gold.





Still remember Crude Oil futures prices sank into negative territory in April?

As compared toexcels in its power of generating stable growth.

Gold vs Crude Oil: Performance Chart

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewHow is Gold compared to theFor the most part of the three years under review, the U.S.outperformed Gold...until the severe impacts of theshowed up in the later part of February.Though we can see that the generalis currently catching up with, Gold really shone as a safe-haven asset during the market distress in February-March.

Gold vs Dow Jones Industrial Average: Performance Chart

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingViewHowever, when compared with, a gold miner stock, Gold become lacklustre.Barrick has been out-performing Gold only after rebounding from the March low. Investors must haveCurrently the stock has entered a consolidation period, but still it fares better than Gold on a 3-year horizonS&P Global Ratings has just raised its outlook on Barrick to "Positive" from "Stable", citing the Company's "materially strengthened" balance sheet.Barrick is the only asset under our review today that can beat Gold!.

Gold vs Barrick Gold Corp: Performance Chart

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView