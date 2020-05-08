Gold Intrday Slight Change in Reactions to Data Nonfarm Payroll in Focus

Just as coronavirus crisis seems to be easing and investors were well-braced for gloomy economic data, Federal Reserve officals poured cold water on such optimism...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2020 1:02 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Gold Intrday: Slight Change in Reactions to Data, Nonfarm Payroll in Focus

Just as coronavirus crisis seems to be easing and investors were well-braced for gloomy economic data, Federal Reserve officials poured cold water on such optimism. 

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker warned, in a CNBC interview, that reopening the economy prematurely would be a "health catastrophe" and set back the recovery. Meanwhile Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he expects a long and gradual economic recovery, rather than a quick bounce back. Their comments reinforce the view that loose monetary policy is likely to be maintained for a certain period of time, which would be a big plus for the precious metal.

Source: Trading Economics

While a mighty 20.236 million U.S. private jobs losses in April, reported by ADP on Wednesday, did not lift up gold price, the latest initial jobless claims of 3.169 million yesterday, which showed a declining trend as indicated on the chart above, did not push down the price either. This may suggest that investors' interpretation of economic data changed quickly and their optimism over the outlook has now eased.

From a technical point of view, spot gold is showing initial signs of an upside breakout as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has broken above a symmetrical triangle pattern, while trading within a bigger bullish flat pattern. Bullish investors might consider $1,697 as the nearest intraday support, and gold would need to break above its nearest resistance at $1,739 to open a path to the next resistance at $1,760. Alternatively, losing $1,697 would suggest that it may return to $1,682 and $1,661 on the downside.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Commodities Gold Central Bank NFP

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD in the hands of ECB, Powell Testimony, ISM services: The Week Ahead
Today 04:38 AM
AUD/USD: Fuel driving US dollar rally may be nearing exhaustion point
Today 02:30 AM
USD/JPY hints at market top, ASX 200 ready for lift off? Asian Open
Yesterday 10:17 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after inflation cools
Yesterday 03:44 PM
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Forecast :Two trades to watch
Yesterday 09:18 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, NZD/JPY: Hot inflation may not be enough for US dollar bulls
Yesterday 04:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Finger pointing on market chart data
AUD/USD, US dollar, Swiss franc analysis: COT report – Feb 26, 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
February 26, 2024 02:52 AM
    Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
    Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD Nears February Highs, Inflation in Focus
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 24, 2024 02:00 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold didn’t last long below $2000 despite higher US yields and dollar
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 19, 2024 01:40 AM
        Forex trading
        JPY futures near sentiment extreme, USD set to retrace? COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2024 01:26 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.