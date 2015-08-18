GBP USD jumps as UK inflation unexpectedly rises

The pound dropped sharply yesterday. This was in part because of fears that today’s UK inflation data would disappoint expectations due above all to the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 18, 2015 1:19 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The pound dropped sharply yesterday. This was in part because of fears that today’s UK inflation data would disappoint expectations due above all to the falling price of oil. But as it turned out it was the bears that were disappointed as inflation actually increased slightly in July. According to the ONS, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure rose to 0.1% last month compared to a year-ago period, from zero in June. Core CPI, which strips out changes in energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, rose to 1.2% in July, thus achieving a five-month high. Other measures of inflation were mixed. The Retail Price Index (RPI) was unchanged at 1% as expected; PPI input – the price of goods and raw materials purchased by manufacturers – dropped 0.9%, lower than a fall of 1.8% expected, and much of this was absorbed by manufactures as output prices only declined 0.1%. Meanwhile the average UK house price rose by 5.7% in the year to June.  House prices accelerated from the 5.6% growth recorded in May, although analysts were looking for an even sharper increase of 5.9%. Overall though, today’s UK data point to subdued price pressures in the UK and is unlikely to have a material impact on the Bank of England’s decision to alter monetary policy. Indeed, inflation could fall back because oil prices are continuing to head south due to excessive supply of the stuff.  What’s more, China’s decision to sharply devalue its currency last week is another major deflationary force that could impact price levels not just in the UK but across the globe.

Nevertheless, today’s stronger-than-expected CPI figure is good news for the pound in the short term and this is reflected in rallying GBP/USD and other GBP crosses. As far as the Cable is concerned, the focus now shifts to tomorrow’s key CPI data from the world’s largest economy: the US. There, both the headline and core CPI measures of inflation are expected to have climbed 0.2% month-over-month in July. The year-on-year core CPI, currently at 1.8%, will get the most of the attention as we will find out whether or not it continues to move towards the Fed’s 2% target.  If the numbers come in line with the expectations or better, then the odds for a September rate hike would increase which could support the dollar and weigh on the GBP/USD.

That being said though, a Fed rate hike for either September or December is largely priced in now, so the dollar may struggle to gain further ground going forward, especially against some of the stronger currencies like the pound. Indeed, the daily chart of the GBP/USD is looking ever more constructive as it continues to post higher lows. Though the Cable posted a large red engulfing candle on the daily yesterday, this bearish pattern has now been invalidated because price has rallied beyond the high of yesterday and more significantly above the key 1.5670/80 resistance. It is thus displaying a large bullish engulfing candle now. If it manages to close the day above this 1.5670/80 range, then it would confirm the breakout which could lead to further technical buying in the days to come – especially if those US CPI numbers disappoint expectations.  As before, the next area of resistance is at 1.5800/15 (78.6% retracement and prior resistance) followed by the June high at just under 1.5930. Thereafter is the psychological level at 1.6000 followed by the Fibonacci retracement and extension levels shown on the chart. The key support now is at 1.5560; the bias is higher while price holds above here.

15.08.18 gbpusd

Related tags: CPI GBP/USD trading Inflation Forex

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest CPI articles

Market trader analysing data
GBP/USD outlook: What now for pound after hot UK CPI?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 19, 2025 03:30 PM
    Forex trading
    USD/JPY forecast: Attention turns to US CPI as yen drops across the board
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 12, 2025 11:24 AM
      EURUSD Holds Rebound, Nasdaq Holds Rally Amid Inflation Risks
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      February 12, 2025 08:13 AM
        inflation_09
        US CPI Preview: Will Trade War Fears Push Headline Inflation Back Above 3%?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 10, 2025 07:55 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.