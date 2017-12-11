EURUSD ready to resume uptrend in this busy week

The dollar failed to hold onto its earlier gains on Friday as investors concentrated more on the lower-than-expected wage growth than the better-than-expected employment gains.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 11, 2017 10:52 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The dollar failed to hold onto its earlier gains on Friday as investors concentrated more on the lower-than-expected wage growth than the better-than-expected employment gains. Market participants were wary of a busy week ahead and were therefore content with quick profits given the mixed-bag report. Indeed, this week is going to be rather busy for central banks as the Fed (Wednesday), SNB, BoE and ECB (all on Thursday) will be making decisions on their monetary policy stances. All bar the Fed are expected to keep their policy unchanged. The US central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another 25 basis points. But given that the hike is already over 98% priced in, it is unlikely to move the dollar when it happens. Still, investors will be paying closer attention to the policy statement, growth forecasts and press conference, in an attempt to gauge the continued path for rate hikes in 2018. In addition to these central bank meeting, we will have the latest inflation figures (Wed) and retail sales (Thursday) figures from the US, while in the UK it will also be inflation (Tues) and wages (Wed) data that will garner the attention of analysts and traders alike. That’s not all. Australian employment figures and Chinese industrial production (Thurs) will ensure Asian speculators are not left out of the fun.

Ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting and the release of above US macro pointers, the EUR/USD looks the most interesting pair out of the majors, at least from a technical stand point anyway. This pair formed a doji candlestick pattern on its daily chart on Friday, despite the stronger jobs data, as it found support from an existing inflection point between 1.1710 and 1.1750. Whether this marks the start of another up leg remains to be seen as we are still technically stuck inside a wide range. Indeed, the bears will be quick to point at the November high of around 1.1955 as a lower high compared to the September peak, and thus the start of a bearish trend. I, on the other hand, am still leaning more towards the bullish argument than bearish for two reasons. First, this year’s trend has been bullish and so far there hasn’t been a clear indication that the uptrend has ended. Second, the fact that the EUR/USD held above last year’s high of around the 1.16 area last month shows the buyers are still in charge. After the formation of a monthly bullish engulfing candle in November, the pullback at the start of this month could therefore represent an opportunity for the longer-term focused market participants to get on board at favourable rates. And Friday’s doji candle could be the short-term signal they were waiting for. However, a break below Friday’s range would invalidate this idea and in that case we may see a drop to the next levels of support at 1.1675 or 1.1615 before it decides on its next move.  

Related tags: Forex EUR

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.