European Open: FTSE breaks out of consolidation, USD/CAD to mean revert?

A strong close for the FTSE retains our bullish bias, whilst recent price action on USD/CAD suggests an important swing low may have already been seen.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 6, 2022 7:07 AM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index fell by -36.6 points (-0.49%) and currently trades at 7,491.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has fallen by -409.34 points (-1.47%) and currently trades at 27,378.64
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -306.67 points (-1.36%) and currently trades at 22,195.64
  • China's A50 Index has fallen by -28.9 points (-0.21%) and currently trades at 13,980.69

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -3.5 points (-0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,610.22
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -13 points (-0.34%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,904.85
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -43 points (-0.3%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 14,381.36

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 16 points (0.05%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -10.75 points (-0.07%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 2 points (0.04%)

20220406futuresCI

Equity markets continued to feel the weight of the Fed’s hawkish comments overnight as Asian indices traded broadly lower. The Nikkei was the worst performer and fell around -1.7%. Weak China service PMI also added to the slight risk-off vibe as contracted at its fastest pace since February 2020 and new orders hit a 6-year low.

Futures markets are pointing lower for European bourses, although the FTSE remains relatively flat and the index remains an outperformer of late.

FTSE: Market Internals

The FTSE 100 rose to a 14-month high and closed above 6800 yesterday with above-average volume. The four-hour chart remains in a strong uptrend and its 20-bar eMA has provided dynamic support. It has held above the weekly pivot point and broken out of a tight consolidation range, and it’s encouraging that it closed above the weekly R1 pivot and at the high of the day.

Ideally, we’d like to see the FTSE hold above the top of the prior consolidation around 7575 should it retrace, otherwise a break of yesterday’s high assumes bullish continuation with 7650 being the initial target ahead of the February high.

FTSE 100 trading guide

This image will only appear on cityindex websites!

20220406moversFTSEci

FTSE 350: 4269.86 (0.72%) 05 April 2022

  • 176 (50.14%) stocks advanced and 166 (47.29%) declined
  • 22 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 2 fell to new lows
  • 37.32% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 12.82% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 5.73% - Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG.L)
  • + 4.52% - Syncona Ltd (SYNCS.L)
  • + 4.33% - Hammerson PLC (HMSO.L)

Underperformers:

  • -5.85% - Darktrace PLC (DARK.L)
  • -5.31% - TI Fluid Systems PLC (TIFS.L)
  • -5.18% - Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (MONY.L)

Today’s FOMC minutes may have been overshadowed

Hawkish comments from key Fed members yesterday likely overshadows today’s FOMC minutes, as they point towards a 50-bps hike at the next FOMC meeting and a faster balance sheet reduction than anticipated. Daly thinks they can raise rates without triggering a recession or stagflation, and Brainard sees that controlling inflation (by raising rates) as their most important task.

PMI data for Europe and Canada up next

Given the weakness in global PMI’s since the war in Ukraine (and the fact the February reports did not capture it) then it is likely we’ll see further weakness today. The question is how much and whether these reads will contract, with weak new orders.

But should we see another hawkish surprise in today’s FOMC minutes coupled with a weak PMI print for Canada, USD/CAD looks interesting for potential long setups.

20220406usdcadCI

The downtrend on the daily chart has failed to see a daily close beneath the January low of 1.2453. Two bullish hammers have formed and a buy signal and bullish divergence has formed on the stochastic oscillator. Furthermore, the lows of the hammers have respected the lower Keltner band. Ultimately, we now see the potential for some mean reversion and a break above 1.2500 on the cards and for it to head towards 1.2560, or near tis 20-day eMA. A daily close above these levels suggests it may be more than mean reversion.

Up Next (Times in BST)

20220406calendarBST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Forex Commodities Indices Equities FTSE Trade Ideas USD CAD

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Update: The Euro Remains Weak Due to Dovish ECB Comments
Today 08:07 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable amid Struggle to Push Above Weekly High
Today 08:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Looms as Trump Takes Office
Today 06:20 PM
How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?
Today 06:00 PM
GBP/JPY forecast turns bearish ahead of BoJ
Today 05:23 PM
USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low
Today 04:50 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Market trader analysing data
GBP/JPY forecast turns bearish ahead of BoJ
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 05:23 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    AUD/USD: Jobs Data Bolsters Range Test as RBA Rate Cut Bets Ease
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 01:59 AM
      USD_candlestick
      EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:54 PM
        Downward trend
        Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:26 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.