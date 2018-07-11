Daily Global Macro Technical Trend Bias Key Levels Wed 11 Jul

FX – Mix bag with USD/JPY resuming up move
- EUR/USD – Trend bias: Mean reversion rebound scenario remains intact. The pair had continued to staged the expected pull-back in place since Mon, 09 Jul high of 1.1790 towards the 1.1710 target as per highlighted in yesterday report. Interestingly, the pull-back stalled right above the 1.1680 predefined key short-term support and staged a rebound thereafter in yesterday, 10 Jul U.S. session after it printed a low of 1.1689. In addition, shorter-term (4 hour & hourly) Stochastic oscillators remain in positive configurations and not in extreme overbought levels which indicates short-term upside momentum has resurfaced. No change, maintain bullish bias with key short-term support remains at 1.1680 (former minor swing high area of 30 Jun/02 Jul 2018 + Fibonacci retracement cluster) for another potential mean reversion upleg to retest 1.1790 minor swing high before targeting the next intermediate resistance at 1.1840/1880 (swing high areas of 07/14 Jun + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 27 Mar 2018 high to 21 Jun 2018 low). On the flipside, a break below 1.1680 reinstates the bears for a slide to retest 1.1590 before 1.1510 in the first step (the range support that was formed since 29 May 2018).
- GBP/USD - Trend bias: Pull-back scenario to retrace the first wave of mean reversion rebound remains intact. The pair had traded in a tight range of 77 pips in yesterday session holding below the 1.3300 key short-term resistance. No change, maintain bearish bias with 1.3300 remains as the key short-term resistance (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the pull-back from 09 Jul high of 1.3363 to its U.S. session low of 1.3189) and added 1.3225 as the downside trigger level (the lower boundary of a minor bearish “Pennant” continuation range configuration that is forming since 09 Jul 2018 low). An hourly close below 1.3225 reinforces the potential slide to target the 1.3140/3110 support (minor swing low of 02 Jul 2018 + Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster) before a potential second wave of mean reversion rebound occurs. On the other hand, a clearance above 1.3300 reinstates the bulls for an extension of the first wave of the mean reversion rebound towards the next resistance at 1.3460 (swing high area of 07/14 Jun 2018).
- AUD/USD - Trend bias: Mean reversion rebound scenario remains intact. Broke below the 0.7440 short-term support to stage the deeper pull-back towards the 0.7400 key medium-term support (former range resistance from 29 Jun/05 Jul 2018 + lower boundary of ascending channel from 02 Jul 2018 low + Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster). Right now, the pair is hovering just above the 0.7400 level as it printed a current intraday low of 0.7407 in today, 11 Jul Asian session with a bullish divergence signal being flashed out in the hourly Stochastic oscillator at its oversold region. These observations suggest that the recent slide from 09 Jul 2018 high of 0.7483 has started to loss downside momentum. Maintain bullish bias with 0.7400 as support to watch and added 0.7440 as the upside trigger level where an hourly close above it shall reinforce another potential leg of the mean reversion rebound to retest 0.7483 before targeting the next intermediate resistance at 0.7540/0.7600 resistance (upper boundary of the medium-term descending channel from 26 Jan 2018 + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from 14 Mar 2018 high to 29 Jun 2018 low). However, failure to hold at 0.7400 invalidates the mean reversion rebound scenario for a continuation of medium-term down move in place since 25 Jan 2018 to target the 0.7360 and the 27 Jun/02 Jul 2018 swing low area of 0.7337 in the first step.
- NZD/USD - Trend bias: Sideways. Traded within the short-term neutrality range as per highlighted in yesterday report. No change, maintain neutrality stance between 0.6865 and 0.6810 (the minor ascending trendline from 03 Jul 2018 + 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 03 Jul 2018 low to yesterday, 09 Jul 2018 high of 0.6858). An hourly close below 0.6810 opens up scope for a deeper pull-back towards 0.6770/6750 (50%/61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 03 Jul 2018 low to yesterday, 09 Jul 2018 high + minor congestion area of 29 Jun/05 Jul 2018). On the flipside, a clearance above 0.6865 (the pull-back resistance of the former neckline support of the major “Double Top” that broke down on 27 Jun 2018 and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 16 Feb 2018 high to 03 Jul 2018 low) opens up scope for an extension of the mean reversion rebound to target the next intermediate resistance at 0.6950/60 (descending trendline from 13 Apr 2018 high + 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the down move from 16 Feb 2018 high to 03 Jul 2018 low).
- USD/JPY - Trend bias: Up move resumes with impending medium-term “Ascending Wedge”. The pair had staged the expected pull-back right below the predefined key short-term resistance at 111.40 as per highlighted in yesterday report (printed a high of 111.35 in yesterday, 10 Jul European session) and hit the first support/target of 110.75. In the shorter-term, the pair has started to evolve into a medium-term bearish reversal “Ascending Wedge” configuration in place since 30 May 2018 as the it headed north towards the 112.00/30 key long-term resistance (the upper boundary of a major descending resistance in place since Jun 2015 high + Fibonacci projection/retracement cluster), this is a longer-term potential bearish set up in the making in line the tail-end scenario of the melt-up phase in equities (refer to Q3 2018 Global Markets Outlook presentation slides). In the short-term (1 to 3 days), flip to a bullish bias in any dips with 110.75 as the key short-term support (the former minor swing high area of 05/06 Jul 2018) for another potential upleg to target the next intermediate resistance at 111.50/60 (the upper boundary of the “Ascending Wedge” + Fibonacci projection cluster). However, failure to hold at 110.75 sees a deeper slide towards the next support at 110.30/25 (the minor swing low areas of 04 Jul/05 Jul/09 Jul + lower boundary of the “Ascending Wedge”).
Stock Indices (CFD) – Up move may resume soon for S&P 500
- US SP 500 – Trend bias: Up move may resume soon. The Index had staged the expected pull-back towards the 2755/55 support/target (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the on-going up move from 02 Jul 2018 low to today, 10 Jul Asian session high of 2795 + pull-back support of a former minor descending trendline from 13 Jun 2018 high). It printed a current intraday low of 2763 in today, 11 Jul Asian session and the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator still has room to shape further potential downside before it reaches an extreme oversold level of 6. Therefore, the Index may shape a residual push down first towards 2756 if 2786 is not surpassed to the upside and using 2755 as the key short-term support for another potential upleg to materialise for a potential push up to target the 2800 intermediate resistance in the first step (psychological + swing high areas of 12 Mar/14 Jun 2018 + Fibonacci projection cluster). On the other hand, a break below 2755 opens up scope for a deeper pull-back towards the 2738 key medium-term support (refer to latest weekly technical outlook).
- Japan 225 – Trend bias: Corrective rebound in progress. The Index had staged the expected down move right below the 22350 key medium-term resistance and hit the support/target of 21950/900 (printed a current intraday low of 21750 in today, 11 Jul Asian session). In addition, the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator is now coupled close its oversold region coupled with an hourly bullish “Hammer” candlestick that has been formed around the 21950/900 support. Flip to a bullish bias with 21750 as the key short-term support (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 05 Jul 2018 low to 10 Jul 2018 high of 22319) for a potential push to retest 22180 max 22350 key medium-term resistance (the descending trendline from 12 Jun 2018 high + 26/29 Jun 2018 swing high areas + Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster). On the flipside, failure to hold at 21750 sees a further slide to retest the 05 Jul 2018 swing low of 21500.
- Hong Kong 50 – Trend bias: Corrective rebound in progress. Broke below the lower limit of the short-term neutrality zone at 28500 and met the 28000 key major support (the swing low areas of 19 Oct/07 Dec 2017 & the primary ascending trendline in place since Feb 2016 low). It has formed an hourly bullish “Hammer” candlestick after it printed a current intraday low of 27862 in today, 11 Jul Asian session coupled with a bullish divergence signal seen in the hourly Stochastic oscillator with oversold condition in the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator as well. Flip to bullish bias with 28000/27862 (excess) as the key support for a potential push up to retest 28980/29000 intermediate resistance (minor swing high of 10 Jul 2018). However, a daily close below 28000 opens up scope for a medium-term bearish impulsive downleg to target the next support at 27000 in the first step (swing low areas of 11/18 Aug 2017).
- Australia 200 – Trend bias: Up move resumes. Pull-backed as expected and hit the 6230 support/target (it printed a current intraday low 6211 in today, 11 Jul Asian session). Right now, it is now hovering right at pull-back support of the recent bullish breakout of the minor “Symmetrical Triangle” former range resistance from 23 Jun 2018 high coupled with the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator back at its oversold region. Flip to a bullish bias with 6200 as the key short-term support (the minor “Symmetrical Triangle” range support from 26 Jun 2018 low + Fibonacci retracement/projection cluster) for the start of another potential upleg to retest 6260 before targeting the recent 10 Jul minor swing high of 6318 in the first step. However, failure to hold at 6200 sees a deeper pull-back to test the 6150 key medium-term support (refer to latest weekly technical outlook).
- Germany 30 – Trend bias: Residual push down. The Index had staged the expected bearish breakdown below the minor bearish “Ascending Wedge” configuration that was formed since 06 Jul 2018 minor swing low. It hit a low of 12456 in today, 11 Jul Asian session with the 4 hour Stochastic oscillator that still shows room for further potential downside before it reaches an extreme overbought level of 3. Maintain the bearish bias with an adjusted key short-term resistance now at 12560 (the pull-back resistance of the former minor “Ascending Wedge” support) for a potential residual push down of the pull-back to target the 12420/400 support(former minor range resistance from 27 Jun/03 Jul 2018) before a potential corrective rebound materialises. However, a clearance above 12560 sees a squeeze up to retest the 12630 key medium-term range resistance (refer to latest weekly technical outlook).
*Levels are obtained from City Index Advantage TraderPro platform
Latest market news
Today 05:34 PM
Today 04:54 PM
Today 01:30 PM
Open an account today
Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Web Trader platform
Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Latest Forex articles
Yesterday 10:28 AM
February 21, 2025 05:35 PM