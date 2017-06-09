|Company
|Region
|Results
|13th June 2017
|Ashtead Group PLC
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Merlin Entertainments plc
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Capita PLC
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Telecom Plus PLC
|UK
|Earnings Release
|14th June 2017
|Bellway PLC
|UK
|Trading Update
|Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Progressive Corp
|US
|Earnings Release
|15th June 2017
|PZ Cussons PLC
|UK
|Trading Update
|Drax Group PLC/td>
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Kroger Co
|US
|Earnings Release
|16th June 2017
|Tesco PLC
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
