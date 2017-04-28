Companies reporting for week starting Monday 1st May 2017

|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|1st May 2017
|DISH Network Corp
|DISH.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Loews Corp
|L.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Edison International
|EIX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Noble Energy Inc
|NBL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Vornado Realty Trust
|VNO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|2nd May 2017
|BP PLC
|BP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
|ADN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Shire PLC
|SHP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Aetna Inc
|AET.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Altria Group Inc
|MO.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Archer Daniels Midland Co
|ADM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Emerson Electric Co
|EMR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mosaic Co
|MOS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|PG&E Corp
|PCG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mastercard Inc
|MA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Pfizer Inc
|PFE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Coach Inc
|COH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Charter Communications Inc
|CHTR.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|HCA Holdings Inc
|HCA.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Fidelity National Information Services Inc
|FIS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|HCP Inc
|HCP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|CVS Health Corp
|CVS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ecolab Inc
|ECL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Merck & Co Inc
|MRK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|ConocoPhillips
|COP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Western Union Co
|WU.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Apple Inc
|AAPL.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Anadarko Petroleum Corp
|APC.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Devon Energy Corp
|DVN.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Gilead Sciences Inc
|GILD.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Mondelez International Inc
|MDLZ.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Geberit AG
|GEBN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Koninklijke DSM NV
|DSMN.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|DSV A/S
|DSV.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Galp Energia SGPS SA
|GALP.LS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|OC Oerlikon Corporation Ag Pfaeffikon
|OERL.S
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Jyske Bank A/S
|JYSK.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Dufry AG
|DUFN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hexagon AB
|HEXAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Orpea SA
|ORP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Qiagen NV
|QGEN.OQ
|EU
|Earnings Release
|3rd May 2017
|Direct Line Insurance Group PLC
|DLGD.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|International Personal Finance PLC
|IPF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Imperial Brands PLC
|IMB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|J Sainsbury PLC
|SBRY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Intu Properties PLC
|INTUP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Centamin PLC
|CEY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|esure Group PLC
|ESUR.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Paddy Power Betfair PLC
|PPB.I
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|J D Wetherspoon PLC
|JDW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Carillion PLC
|CLLN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Sage Group PLC
|SGE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Indivior PLC
|INDV.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Humana Inc
|HUM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Yum! Brands Inc
|YUM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Garmin Ltd
|GRMN.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Level 3 Communications Inc
|LVLT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Clorox Co
|CLX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Reynolds American Inc
|RAI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Estee Lauder Companies Inc
|EL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Molson Coors Brewing Co
|TAP.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Delphi Automotive PLC
|DLPH.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Time Warner Inc
|TWX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Automatic Data Processing Inc
|ADP.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Intercontinental Exchange Inc
|ICE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|American International Group Inc
|AIG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Kraft Heinz Co
|KHC.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Transocean Ltd
|RIG.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Facebook Inc
|FB.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Osram Licht AG
|OSRn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Lafargeholcim Ltd
|LHN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Thales SA
|TCFP.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|BNP Paribas SA
|BNPP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Solvay SA
|SOLB.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Nokian Tyres plc
|NRE1V.HE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA
|FMEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swisscom AG
|SCMN.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Hugo Boss AG
|BOSSn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Lundin Petroleum AB
|LUPE.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Sydbank A/S
|SYDB.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Grifols SA
|GRLS.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|NOVOb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Sage Group PLC
|SGE.L
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Volkswagen AG
|VOWG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Fresenius SE & Co KGaA
|FREG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Telecom Italia SpA
|TLIT.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Leonardo SpA
|LDOF.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Coloplast A/S
|COLOb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Securitas AB
|SECUb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|4th May 2017
|HSBC Holdings PLC
|HSBA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|RSA Insurance Group PLC
|RSA.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Lancashire Holdings Ltd
|LRE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Randgold Resources Ltd
|RRS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Next PLC
|NXT.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Royal Dutch Shell PLC
|RDSa.AS
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Inmarsat PLC
|ISA.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC
|MRW.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|IMI PLC
|IMI.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Ladbrokes Coral Group PLC
|LCL.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|James Fisher and Sons plc
|FSJ.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|ConvaTec Group PLC
|CTEC.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|G4S PLC
|GFS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Gartner Inc
|IT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Motorola Solutions Inc
|MSI.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Activision Blizzard Inc
|ATVI.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|CBS Corp
|CBS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Monster Beverage Corp
|MNST.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Anheuser Busch Inbev NV
|ABI.BR
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Carlsberg A/S
|CARLb.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Swiss Re AG
|SRENH.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Statoil ASA
|STL.OL
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Societe Generale SA
|SOGN.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Alstom SA
|ALSO.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Veolia Environnement SA
|VIE.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Infineon Technologies AG
|IFXGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|adidas AG
|ADSGn.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Kerry Group PLC
|KYGa.I
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Bayerische Motoren Werke AG
|BMWG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ferrari NV
|RACE.N
|EU
|Earnings Release
|5th May 2017
|International Consolidated Airlines Group SA
|ICAG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Smith & Nephew PLC
|SN.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
|SKG.I
|UK
|Earnings Release
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|IHG.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Pearson PLC
|PSON.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC
|MLC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BBA Aviation PLC
|BBA.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Skanska AB
|SKAb.ST
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
|SKG.I
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Banco Popular Espanol SA
|POP.MC
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Intesa Sanpaolo SpA
|ISP.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Deutsche Lufthansa AG
|LHAG.DE
|EU
|Annual Shareholders Meeting
