Gold forecast: Upside potential in focus as USD mulls a pullback

The break above $2300 for gold was accompanied by strong volumes, and with the US dollar mulling a pullback it could benefit gold further over the near term.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 5:23 AM
gold_05
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Traders were received to hear that Jerome Powell had slammed the door shut of further hikes, and that saw the US dollar hand back pre-emptively hawkish gains alongside lower yields, helping gold prices to climb back above $2300.

 

What traders would love to see now is a softer set of NFP figures in Friday's report. But not too soft, as that could signal that the Fed have finally broken something and prompt a knee-jerk reaction from investors to move to cash weigh on risk and gold in tandem. 

 

20240502dxy

In all likelihood, the US dollar index has entered a correction after rallying around 6% from the December low. That should throw a level of support under gold prices, although I remain hesitant to expect it to simple break to new highs from here. 

 

We're fast approaching the second half of the year, and in all the time central banks continue to pile into physical gold, I suspect gold can hold above $2000 for the remainder of the year and break above $2500.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q2 2024

 

Gold futures market positioning, from the COT report:

It should come as no surprise that traders remain net-long gold futures given the rise in prices this year. Although it is worth noting that net-long exposure has plateaued near familiar resistance levels for both large speculators and asset managers. Yet bullish exposure is not at extreme levels by historical standards, making it debatable as to whether we should be concerned about a sentiment extreme.

 

The weekly chart shows a falling wedge / pennant which assumes an eventual bullish breakout in the coming weeks or months. Yet it is not yet clear as to whether we have seen the final low on this assumed bullish continuation pattern. My gut feel is that we have not, which means we could see some choppy trade on the daily timeframe before the bullish trend resumes. But the prospects of lower US yields and a pullback on the US dollar should at least support it over the near-term.

20240502cotgold

 

  

Gold technical analysis:

Prices fell beneath the April 29 low, 50% retracement level and weekly S1 pivot ahead of the Fed meeting, yet quickly rebounded back them afterwards. A false break of a swing low always grabs my attention, and this paints a near-term upside bias.

 

A bullish engulfing candle also formed with a break above $2300 to show strong demand around this key level, which was accompanied with high volume to show bullish conviction in the move higher. Yet with RSI (2) having reached oversold, I am now looking for a pullback towards $2310 to reconsider a bullish setup with $2040 - $2050 in view for a potential bullish target. A break above $2055 likely requires a deeper retracement in the US dollar, but for now I am not convinced the dollar will simply roll over. We can reassess that potential if gold reaches the $2040-$2050 zone.

20240502goldH4

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas Nasdaq Indices

Latest market news

View more
WTI crude oil forecast: Key moment looms with bullish uptrend under threat
Today 04:02 AM
Another BOJ intervention may have just stole the show from the Fed
Yesterday 10:19 PM
FOMC Meeting Recap: US Dollar (DXY) Drops as Powell Feeds the Doves
Yesterday 06:59 PM
EUR/USD analysis: US dollar in focus as attention turns to FOMC and NFP
Yesterday 04:50 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls despite AMZN earnings & ahead of the Fed
Yesterday 01:18 PM
US dollar analysis: DXY faces crucial test with FOMC, NFP and PMI data ahead
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

gold_05
Gold forecast: Upside potential in focus as USD mulls a pullback
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:23 AM
    Energy
    WTI crude oil forecast: Key moment looms with bullish uptrend under threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 04:02 AM
      Forex trading
      Another BOJ intervention may have just stole the show from the Fed
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:19 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD analysis: US dollar in focus as attention turns to FOMC and NFP
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 04:50 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.