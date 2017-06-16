Companies reporting for week starting Monday 19th June 2017

|Company
|20th June 2017
|Wolseley PLC
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Adobe Systems Inc
|US
|Earnings Release
|Red Hat Inc
|US
|Earnings Release
|FedEx Corp
|US
|Earnings Release
|21st June 2017
|Whitbread PLC
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|CarMax Inc
|US
|Earnings Call
|22th June 2017
|Carnival PLC
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Go-Ahead Group PLC
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
|US
|Earnings Release
