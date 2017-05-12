Companies reporting for week starting Monday 15th May 2017

|Company
|Ticker
|Region
|Results
|15th May 2017
|Tui AG
|TUIGn.DE
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Diploma PLC
|DPLM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Speedy Hire PLC
|SDY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Dignity PLC
|DTY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Victrex PLC
|VCTX.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Lonmin PLC
|LMI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC
|JFJ.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|NEX Group PLC
|NXGN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Baring Emerging Europe PLC
|BEE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|RWE AG
|RWEG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Bilfinger SE
|GBFG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Porsche Automobil Holding SE
|PSHG_p.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|United Internet AG
|UTDI.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Rubis SCA
|RUBF.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|16th May 2017
|EI Group PLC
|EIGE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|BTG PLC
|BTG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|ITE Group PLC
|ITE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|DCC PLC
|DCC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Premier Foods PLC
|PFD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|easyJet plc
|EZJ.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Vodafone Group PLC
|VOD.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|CYBG PLC
|CYBGC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Newriver Reit PLC
|NRRT.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|TJX Companies Inc
|TJX.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Home Depot Inc
|HD.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Staples Inc
|SPLS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Sonova Holding AG
|SOON.S
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Italgas SpA
|IG.MI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Ubisoft Entertainment SA
|UBIP.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|17th May 2017
|UBM PLC
|UBM.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Spectris PLC
|SXS.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|SSE PLC
|SSE.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Premier Oil PLC
|PMO.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Bodycote PLC
|BOY.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC
|BRW.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Mitchells & Butlers PLC
|MAB.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Renewi PLC
|RWI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Mothercare PLC
|MTC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|British Land Company PLC
|BLND.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Countryside Properties PLC
|CSPC.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Progressive Corp
|PGR.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Target Corp
|TGT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Cisco Systems Inc
|CSCO.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Synopsys Inc
|SNPS.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|L Brands Inc
|LB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Bouygues SA
|BOUY.PA
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Raiffeisen Bank International AG
|RBIV.VI
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Simcorp A/S
|SIM.CO
|EU
|Earnings Release
|ABN AMRO Group NV
|ABNd.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|18th May 2017
|Burberry Group PLC
|BRBY.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Rank Group PLC
|RNK.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Thomas Cook Group plc
|TCG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Royal Mail PLC
|RMG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Balfour Beatty PLC
|BALF.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|Bloomsbury Publishing PLC
|BLPU.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hargreaves Lansdown PLC
|HRGV.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|JRP Group PLC
|JRP.L
|UK
|Trading Statement Release
|National Grid PLC
|NG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
|ERM.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Investec PLC
|INVP.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Investec Ltd
|INLJ.J
|UK
|Earnings Release
|SSP Group PLC
|SSPG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Booker Group PLC
|BOK.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Land Securities Group PLC
|LAND.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|3i Group PLC
|III.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Marston's PLC
|MARS.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Experian PLC
|EXPN.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Dairy Crest Group PLC
|DCG.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Ralph Lauren Corp
|RL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc
|WMT.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Autodesk Inc
|ADSK.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Applied Materials Inc
|AMAT.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|Salesforce.Com Inc
|CRM.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ross Stores Inc
|ROST.OQ
|US
|Earnings Release
|McKesson Corp
|MCK.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Gap Inc
|GPS.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Merck KGaA
|MRCG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Wirecard AG
|WDIG.DE
|EU
|Earnings Release
|Iliad SA
|ILD.PA
|EU
|Sales Release
|Wendel SE
|MWDP.PA
|EU
|Trading Statement Release
|NN Group NV
|NN.AS
|EU
|Earnings Release
|19th May 2017
|Grainger PLC
|GRI.L
|UK
|Earnings Release
|Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
|HIK.L
|UK
|Interim Management Statement Release
|Campbell Soup Co
|CPB.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Foot Locker Inc
|FL.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Deere & Co
|DE.N
|US
|Earnings Release
|Ackermans & Van Haaren NV
|ACKB.BR
|EU
|Interim Management Statement Release
