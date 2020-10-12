CME Copper Futures Rising Trend Line Intact

Copper price remains supported by expectations that government spending would boost demand for the industrial metal...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 12, 2020 11:04 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

CME Copper Futures: Rising Trend Line Intact

Copper in general keep its bullish momentum as investors continue to expect major governments' spending would boost demand for the industrial metal. Bloomberg Intelligence pointed out that China's new infrastructure plan, which includes construction of new energy vehicle charging-piles and 5G stations, could consume 150,000 tons of copper this year (1.2% of its total demand).

On a daily chart, CME Copper Futures remains on the upside as it is supported by a rising trend line drawn from March. It has rebounded sharply after reaching the trend line in early October, and recovered to the levels above both the 20-day and 50-day moving averages. The level at $2.92 may be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $3.12 and $3.30.


Source: Gain Capital, TradingView

Related tags: Copper Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Copper articles

Quarry and various stones
Be cautious chasing COMEX copper higher with big bears lurking above $5
By:
David Scutt
May 16, 2024 10:58 PM
    gold_06
    Gold, silver and copper eyeing upside, US inflation report key to US dollar impact
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 10, 2024 12:36 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      Hold your horses before buying copper’s bullish break
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 14, 2024 12:29 AM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold, silver and copper analysis: Metals rally on China optimism and weaker dollar
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        March 13, 2024 05:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.