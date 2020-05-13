﻿

Asia Morning US Stocks Drop on Powell Warning

On Wednesday U.S. stocks dropped for a second session as investors were discouraged by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's downbeat comments about the economy...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 13, 2020 10:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: US Stocks Drop on Powell's Warning

On Wednesday U.S. stocks dropped for a second session as investors were discouraged by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's downbeat comments about the economy.

Powell warned of an extended period of weak growth and stagnant incomes due to the coronavirus pandemic. And he said additional fiscal stimulus should be provided to prevent long-lasting economic damage.

Meanwhile, the Fed chief stated that the central bank would not push interest rates below zero.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 516 points (-2.2%) to 23,248, the S&P 500 lost 50 points (-1.8%) to 2,820, and the Nasdaq 100 was down 112 points (-1.2%) to 9,000.


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Automobiles & Components (-5.27%), Banks (-4.41%) and Energy (-4.39%) sectors lost the most. 

Coty (COTY -15.5%), National Oilwell Varco (NOV -10.7%), Under Armour (UAA -9.7%), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -7.0%) and Salesforce.com (CRM -4.5%) were the top losers. 

On the other hand, BlackRock (BLK +6.9%), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN +3.5%), Newmont Goldcorp (NEM +2.3%) and Equinix Inc (EQIX +2.3%) posted gains.

On the technical side, about 25.8% (29.9% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 44.4% (64.9% in the prior session) were above their 20-day moving average.

The VIX Index - Wall Street’s fear gauge - rose 2.21 points (+6.7%) to 35.25, the highest level since May 4.

U.S. official data showed that the Producer Prices Index dropped 1.3% on month in April (-0.5% expected).

Later today, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended May 9 (2.500 million expected) and Import Price Index for April (-3.2% on month expected) will be reported.

European stocks returned to negative territory, with the Stoxx Europe 600 Index losing 1.9%. Germany's DAX sank 2.6%, France's CAC slumped 2.9%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 1.5%.

U.S. Treasury prices remained firm, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield declined 4.2 basis points to 0.648%.

Spot gold price jumped 13 dollars or 0.8% to $1,715 an ounce.

Oil prices came under pressure as Powell pointed out that the economic outlook was highly uncertain. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (June) slid 1.9% to $25.29 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index gained 0.2% on day to 100.20. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said they are not considering negative interest rates, despite a highly uncertain outlook and significant downside risks.
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Massive Bull Run Holding Near ATH
Today 02:00 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on inflation worries
Yesterday 02:21 PM
USD/JPY, Gold and GBP/USD analysis - Forex Friday, March 15, 2024
Yesterday 12:00 PM
Central Bank galore with BOJ, Fed, BOE, SNB and RBA on tap: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 04:42 AM
Fed must commit to finishing the inflation fight to prevent gold upside
Yesterday 01:38 AM
USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
March 14, 2024 10:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Energy
Crude oil analysis: WTI breaks $80 barrier
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
March 14, 2024 11:25 AM
    gold_03
    Commodities warning of shifting directional price risks
    By:
    David Scutt
    March 14, 2024 02:26 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      Hold your horses before buying copper’s bullish break
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 14, 2024 12:29 AM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        The seeds for iron ore’s latest lurch lower were sown last week
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 13, 2024 04:47 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.