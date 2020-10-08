Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Rise as Stimulus Tug-of-War Continues





On Thursday, U.S. stocks posted further gains. Therose 122 points (+0.43%) to 28425, theclimbed 27 points (+0.80%) to 3446, and thewas up 47 points (+0.42%) to 11550.Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewObviously market optimism was capped by a tug-of-war between the U.S. government and Congress onEnergy (+3.73%), Utilities (+1.8%) and Real Estate (+1.59%) sectors performed the best.-- such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY +8.41%), DTE Energy (DTE +6.41%) and Halliburton (HAL +6.92%) -- were major gainers in the S&P 500, boosted by a 3% jump in oil prices.jumped after announcing plans for a spin-off of its managed infrastructure services unit.Approximately 70% (66% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 79% (65% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.The U.S. Labor Department reported thatfor the week ended October 3 (820,000 expected), and Continuing Claims dropped to 10.976 million for the week ended September 26 (11.400 million expected).European stocks were broadly higher. Theincreased 0.78%, Germany's DAX 30 rose 0.88%, France's CAC 40 gained 0.61% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.53%.U.S. Treasurys turned stable, as the benchmarkfrom 0.785% Wednesday.rose $6.71 (+0.36%) to $1894/oz.Oil prices were lifted by reports that over 90% of crude output from the Gulf of Mexico was paused by Hurricane Delta.jumped $1.33 (+3.33%) to $41.28 a barrel.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar remained weak relative to its G-10 peers. Theedged down to 93.57.Commodity-related currencies were doing well.was up for a second session gaining 0.37% to 0.7164.sank a further 0.45% to 1.3196.was little changed at 1.1759, andadded 0.14% to 1.2937. Both pairs have been supported by their 20-day moving average.managed tofor the first time since September 11.