Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Fall as Trump Cuts Stimulus Talks

On Tuesday, U.S. stocks ended in negative territory. Theslid 375 points (-1.34%) to 27772, thefell 47 points (-1.40%) to 3361, and theshed 217 points (-1.89%) to 11291.Nasdaq 100: Daily ChartSources: GAIN Capital, TradingViewannounced he was halting negotiations with lawmakers on an economic stimulus bill, adding: "Immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business." Thereafter, the market erased earlier gains and took a nosedive about an hour before the close.Retailing (-2.59%), Technology Hardware & Equipment (-2.37%) and Media (-2.31%) sectors were the worst performers of the day.was the top loser in the S&P 500. The Company said in the near-term its commercial aviation market will continue to face notable challenges as a result of the pandemic,Approximately 69% (63% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 77% (58% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.U.S. official data showed that Trade Deficit widened to $67.1 billion in August ($66.2 billion deficit expected), the highest level since 2006. JOLTS Job Openings fell to 6.49 million in August (6.50 million expected).European stocks were stable. Theclosed flat, Germany's DAX 30 gained 0.61%, France's CAC 40 added 0.48% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.12%.posted a late-session rally, pressing the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield down to 0.740%.price shed $35 (-1.84%) to $1,878 an ounce, andplunged 5.36% to $23.06 an ounce.(November) WTI Crude Oil rose $0.99 (+2.52%) to $40.21 a barrel at the close.On the forex front, the U.S. dollar turned stronger against other major currencies after Trump called off stimulus talks with Democrats. Therose 0.43% on day to 93.85.dropped 0.42% to 1.1734. Official data showed that Germany's Factory Orders increased 4.5% on month in August (+2.9% expected). The Markit Germany Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 45.5 in September.fell 0.67% to 1.2891. The Markit U.K. Construction PMI rose to 56.8 in September (54.0 expected).eased 0.12% to 105.63. In fact, the pair has climbed back to levels around itsslumped 1.10% to 0.7102. As expected, thekept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.25%. The central bank added that it keeps considering how additional monetary easing could support job growth.climbed 0.36% to 1.3312.