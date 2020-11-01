asia morning nov 2

Twitter (-21.11%) becomes the top loser...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 1, 2020 7:59 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: Tech Stocks Lead U.S. Market Lower Again

On Friday, U.S. stocks ended in the red again. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 157 points (-0.59%) to 26501, the S&P 500 dropped 40 points (-1.21%) to 3270, and the Nasdaq 100 slumped 297 points (-2.62%) to 11052.


S&P 500 Index (Daily Chart) : Downside Prevails

Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Investors became cautious ahead of the November 3 presidential election, and remained concerned over the record-breaking COVID-19 cases around the world.

At the weekend, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a second lockdown for England in order to curb rising coronavirus cases. Pubs, restaurants, gyms and non-essential shops will have to close for four weeks, while schools, colleges and universities can stay open. 

Technology Hardware & Equipment (-4.52%), Retailing (-3.7%) and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-1.94%) sectors lost the most. Facebook (FB -6.31%), Amazon.com (AMZN -5.45%) and Apple (AAPL -5.60%) were down heavily despite posting better-than-expected results. Alphabet (GOOGL +3.80%) ended higher.  

Twitter (TWTR -21.11%) was the top loser after third-quarter daily active-user amount missed market expectations.

Approximately 60% (58% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 16% (12% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

Regarding U.S. economic data, Personal Income rose 0.9% on month in September (+0.4% expected) and Personal Spending increased 1.4% (+1.0% expected). The University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index advanced to 81.8 in October (81.2 expected), and the Market News International Chicago Business Barometer slipped to 61.1 in October (58.0 expected).

European stocks ended mixed. The Stoxx Europe 600 added 0.18%, France's CAC 40 climbed 0.54%, while Germany's DAX 30 slipped 0.36% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.08%.

U.S. Treasury prices remained under pressure, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield charged higher to 0.855% from 0.835% Thursday.

Spot gold gained $11 (+0.60%) to $1,878 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude futures (December) sank a further $0.57 (-1.58%) to $35.6 a barrel.  

On the forex front, the U.S. dollar was still firm against other major currencies. The ICE Dollar Index has regained the 94.00 level.

EUR/USD declined 0.24% to 1.1646 extending its losing streak to a fifth session. Official data showed that the eurozone's GDP grew 12.7% on quarter in the third quarter (+9.6% expected), consumer prices added 0.2% on month in October (+0.1% expected) and jobless rate rose to 8.3% in September (8.2% expected).

Germany's GDP increased 8.2% on quarter in the third quarter (+7.3% expected), while retail sales declined 2.2% on month in September (-0.6% expected).   

France's GDP jumped 18.2% on quarter in the third quarter (+15.0% expected), and consumer prices edged down 0.1% on month in October (+0.0% expected).

GBP/USD added 0.14% to 1.2949. In the U.K., the Nationwide Building Society House Price Index rose 0.8% on month in October (+0.4% expected). Meanwhile, investors should beware the impact on the pound of the U.K. government's latest announcement of a new round of pandemic-induced lockdown measures.

USD/JPY edged higher to 104.66, while both AUD/USD and USD/CAD closed flat at 0.7028 and 1.3322 respectively.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rebounds as big tech recovers & inflation is in focus
Today 01:32 PM
Gold forecast: Metal aims to recover with core PCE data on tap
Today 09:35 AM
USDJPY Forecast: Key Levels for BOJ and FOMC Week
Today 07:23 AM
FOMC, BOJ, BOE take the reigns of market drivers: The Week Ahead
Today 04:48 AM
Stabilisation in commodity, US stock futures bode well for AUD/USD longs
Today 12:17 AM
USD/JPY selling recedes ahead of PCE inflation, crude oil slips in a gain
Yesterday 10:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

indices_screen
GBP/USD, USD/JPY, VIX, gold analysis from the weekly COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
July 22, 2024 02:47 AM
    Crude_oil_USD
    WTI crude bulls regain their footing, gold trips over its ATH
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 18, 2024 12:48 AM
      Market chart
      EUR/USD, AUD/USD traders flipped to net-long exposure: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 15, 2024 01:00 AM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold weekly forecast: Powell pivot to power fresh record highs?
        By:
        David Scutt
        July 13, 2024 12:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.