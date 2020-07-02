Asia Morning July 3

On Thursday, U.S. stocks advanced further, boosted by a better-than-expected June jobs report...the Nasdaq 100 was up 62 points (+0.61%) to 10341, another record close...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 2, 2020 10:39 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Buoyed by Upbeat Jobs Report

On Thursday, U.S. stocks advanced further, boosted by a better-than-expected June jobs report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average once surged 493 points before closing with a gain of 92 points (+0.36%) at 25827. The S&P 500 climbed 14 points (+0.45%) to 3130, and the Nasdaq 100 was up 62 points (+0.61%) to 10341, another record close.


Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Materials (+1.85%), Automobiles & Components (+1.46%) and Energy (+1.13%) sectors performed the best. Noble Energy Inc (NBL +7.79%), Akamai Technologies (AKAM +6.39%) and TechnipFMC (FTI +5.35%) were top gainers. Meanwhile, Carnival Corp (CCL -2.93%), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -2.74%) and American Airlines (AAL -2.42%) lost the most.

On the technical side, about 41.3% (42.3% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 32.3% (31.7% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

The U.S. Labor Department reported that the number of Nonfarm Payrolls soared 4.800 million on month in June (+3.230 million expected) and the Jobless Rate fell to 11.1% (12.5% expected). Initial Jobless claims declined to 1.427 million for the week ended June 27 (1.350 million expected), while Continuing Claims increased to 19.290 million for the week ending June 20 (19.000 million expected).

U.S. Factory Orders jumped 8.0% on month in May (+8.6% expected), the biggest increase since 2014. May Durable Goods Orders growth was finalized at +15.7% on month (+15.8% expected).

European stocks rebounded strongly. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 1.97%. Germany's DAX 30 surged 2.84%, France's CAC 40 advanced 2.49%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.34%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield eased to 0.672% from 0.682% Wednesday.

Spot gold price added $5.00 (+0.3%) to $1,775 an ounce.

Oil prices firmed up as market sentiment remained upbeat. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (August) increased a further 2.1% to $40.65 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index was little changed on day at 97.21, despite a stronger-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report.

EUR/USD marked a day-high of 1.1303 before closing at 1.1237, down 0.1%. The German parliament voted in support of the European Central Bank's bond purchase program. Meanwhile, official data showed that the eurozone's jobless rate edged up to 7.4% in May (7.7% expected) from 7.3% in April.

GBP/USD fell 0.1% to 1.2467, after a two-day rally.

USD/JPY gained 0.1% to 107.53.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.