Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Buoyed by Upbeat Jobs Report





On Thursday, U.S. stocks advanced further, boosted by a better-than-expected June jobs report. Theonce surged 493 points before closing with a gain of 92 points (+0.36%) at 25827. Theclimbed 14 points (+0.45%) to 3130, and thewas up 62 points (+0.61%) to 10341, another record close.Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily ChartSource: GAIN Capital, TradingViewMaterials (+1.85%), Automobiles & Components (+1.46%) and Energy (+1.13%) sectors performed the best. Noble Energy Inc (NBL +7.79%), Akamai Technologies (AKAM +6.39%) and TechnipFMC (FTI +5.35%) were top gainers. Meanwhile, Carnival Corp (CCL -2.93%), Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH -2.74%) and American Airlines (AAL -2.42%) lost the most.On the technical side, about 41.3% (42.3% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 32.3% (31.7% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.The U.S. Labor Department reported that the number ofsoared 4.800 million on month in June (+3.230 million expected) and thefell to 11.1% (12.5% expected).declined to 1.427 million for the week ended June 27 (1.350 million expected), while Continuing Claims increased to 19.290 million for the week ending June 20 (19.000 million expected).U.S. Factory Orders jumped 8.0% on month in May (+8.6% expected), the biggest increase since 2014. May Durable Goods Orders growth was finalized at +15.7% on month (+15.8% expected).European stocks rebounded strongly. Thejumped 1.97%. Germany's DAX 30 surged 2.84%, France's CAC 40 advanced 2.49%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.34%.The benchmarkeased to 0.672% from 0.682% Wednesday.price added $5.00 (+0.3%) to $1,775 an ounce.Oil prices firmed up as market sentiment remained upbeat. U.S.(August) increased a further 2.1% to $40.65 a barrel.On the forex front, thewas little changed on day at 97.21, despite a stronger-than-expected nonfarm payrolls report.marked a day-high of 1.1303 before closing at 1.1237, down 0.1%. The German parliament voted in support of the European Central Bank's bond purchase program. Meanwhile, official data showed that the eurozone's jobless rate edged up to 7.4% in May (7.7% expected) from 7.3% in April.fell 0.1% to 1.2467, after a two-day rally.gained 0.1% to 107.53.