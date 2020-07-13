Asia Morning July 14

Investors were discouraged by California's action to roll back its reopening plans due to an uptick in coronavirus cases...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 13, 2020 10:23 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: U.S. Stocks Pare Gains in Last Trading Hour

On Monday, U.S. stocks closed mixed after turning sharply lower in the final trading hour. The Nasdaq 100 Index shed 234 points (-2.16%) to 10602, the S&P 500 fell 29 points (-0.94%) to 3155, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 10 points to 26085.


Nasdaq 100 Index: Daily Chart


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Investors were discouraged by California's action to roll back its reopening plans due to an uptick in coronavirus cases.

Software & Services (-2.87%), Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment (-2.29%) and Media (-2.19%) sectors were the worst performers. Fortinet (FTNT -10.07%), Analog Devices (ADI -5.82%), Carnival Corp (CCL -5.45%), Salesforce.com (CRM -5.30%) and Adobe Systems (ADBE -5.09%) were the top losers. On the other hand, Wynn Resorts (WYNN +9.62%) and Las Vegas Sands (LVS +6.15%) jumped. 

On the technical side, about 42.0% (39.5% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average, and 50.1% (39.2% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

The U.S. government posted a record Federal Budget Deficit of 864.1 billion dollars for June (863.0 billion dollars deficit expected).

European stocks were broadly higher. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 1.00%. Germany's DAX 30 increased 1.32%, France's CAC 40 gained 1.73%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.33%.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to 0.643% from 0.633% Friday.

Spot gold price rebounded $4.00 (+0.2%) to $1,802 an ounce halting a two-session decline.

Oil prices declined after reports that major oil-producing countries may ease output curbs in view of improving demand. U.S. WTI crude oil futures (August) fell 1.1% to $40.10 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.1% on day at 96.53.

EUR/USD rose 0.4% to 1.1347. Later today, the eurozone's industrial production for May (+15.0% on month expected) and the German ZEW Current Situation Index (-65.0 expected) will be reported.

GBP/USD slid 0.6% to 1.2557. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the U.K. economy is recovering but he is very worried about the jobs market. Meanwhile, investors will focus on U.K. GDP growth for May (+5.0% on month expected) and industrial production (+6.0% on month expected), both due later in the day.

USD/JPY climbed 0.4% to 107.29, snapping a three-day decline.
Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
Today 08:00 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
Today 07:26 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bulls Emerge
Today 05:35 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
Today 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
Today 04:15 PM
Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
Today 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

US_flag_G_Washington
Treasury Breakout Reshapes Markets: Gold Roars, USD/CHF Stumbles
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 12:42 AM
    Oil_rig
    China Tariffs Persist, Oil's Retracement Deepens
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 4, 2025 08:40 AM
      Research
      VIX shorts rose to 6-month high ahead of Trump tariffs: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 3, 2025 03:12 AM
        Oil refinery
        Crude Oil Week Ahead: OPEC Meeting, NFP, and ISM PMI
        By:
        Razan Hilal, CMT
        February 2, 2025 01:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.