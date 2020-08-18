Asia Morning August 19

The Nasdaq 100 Index also marks a fresh record close of 11399...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 18, 2020 10:17 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asia Morning: S&P Breaks Record Finally

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 Index added 7 points (+0.23%) to 3389, eventually surpassing its February record close of 3386. The Nasdaq 100 Index rose 110 points (+0.98%) to a fresh record close of 11399, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 66 points (-0.24%) to 27778.


S&P 500 Index: Daily Chart


Sources: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Retail (+1.95%), Media (+1.29%) and Technology Hardware & Equipment (+0.61%) sectors were the best performers, while Bank (-1.75%), Energy (-1.71%) and Automobiles & Components (-0.91%) sectors lagged behind.

Amazon.com (AMZN +4.09%), Microchip Technology (MCHP +3.86%), Alphabet (GOOG +2.68%) and Tesla (TSLA +2.80%) are top gainers, while Kohl's (KSS -14.67%) and Macy’s (M -8.39%) were top losers.  

Shares of Oracle (ORCL +2.2%) rose on reports that the company is in talks to buy TikTok's operations in the U.S. from Chinese owner ByteDance.

Approximately 61.0% (62.6% in the prior session) of stocks in the S&P 500 Index were trading above their 200-day moving average and 76.4% (76.8% in the prior session) were trading above their 20-day moving average.

Regarding U.S. economic data, Housing Starts jumped to an annualized rate of 1.496 million units in July (1.245 million units expected). Building Permits increased to 1.495 million units (1.326 million units expected).

European stocks were broadly lower. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index dropped 0.56%. Germany's DAX 30 slipped 0.30%, France's CAC 40 lost 0.68%, and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.83%.

U.S. government bond prices remained firm, as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield declined further to 0.662%.

Spot gold price advanced $17.00 (+0.86%) to $2,002 an ounce, and spot silver price added 0.67% to $27.67 an ounce.

U.S. WTI crude oil futures (September) were little changed at $42.89 a barrel.

On the forex front, the ICE U.S. Dollar Index dropped 0.5% on day to 92.32, the lowest level since May 2018.

EUR/USD climbed 0.6% to 1.1937, up for a fifth straight session.

GBP/USD jumped 1.1% to a seven-month high of 1.3244. Later today, U.K. CPI data for July will be released (+0.4% on year expected).

USD/JPY slid 0.6% to 105.38. This morning, official data showed that Japan's exports declined 19.2% on year in July (-20.9% expected), while core machine orders dropped 7.6% on month in June (+2.0% expected).

USD/CAD fell 0.4% to 1.3161. Canada's CPI data for July will be reported later in the day (+0.6% on year expected).

Other commodity-linked currencies strengthened against the greenback. AUD/USD rose 0.5% to 0.7250 and NZD/USD advanced 0.7% to 0.6604.

Related tags: Commodities Equities Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.