A volatile session in store for EURUSD

Wednesday looks set to be a big day for the markets, with high impacting releases from both the Eurozone and the Federal Reserve.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
January 31, 2018 5:27 AM
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

EZ CPI & US FOMC 

Wednesday looks set to be a big day for the markets, with high impacting releases from both the Eurozone and the Federal Reserve. 

Later this morning the market will be updated on the state of inflation in the eurozone. The expectation is for CPI to dip slightly in January to 1.3%, down from 1.4%. Meanwhile core inflation is expected to finally move higher to 1% after spending several months down at 0.9%. 

EZ core inflation to boost EUR/USD? 

Inflation continues to be a sticky point for the European Central Bank (ECB) as CPI is still some way off the central bank’s 2% target. However, should core inflation push northwards, combined with news of the strengthening eurozone economy, growing at the fastest pace in 15 years, the ECB are likely to feel more confident in their inflation outlook. The EUR/USD has continued its rally moving into the release, trading at $1.2445. A strong reading could see the bulls push the pair closer to the near term psychological target of $1.25. 

A more hawkish FOMC? 

Inflation will remain a key theme as investors switch their attention to the FOMC decision at 7pm GMT. The market is not expecting any changes to policy, in Janet Yellen’s final meeting before she hands power to Jerome Powell. However, expectations are growing of a slightly more hawkish sounding Fed. Concerns over persistently low inflation across the later half of 2017, which have plagued Fed officials, could be starting to ease. A weaker dollar, strong jobs growth and higher business investment are all supporting the case of higher inflation, and the rallying yields on 10 year treasuries could also go some way to easing the Fed’s concerns. A more upbeat economic outlook is almost a given, however whether the Fed will tweak the inflation outlook expectations remains to be seen. That said, we don’t expect the Fed to deviate from the base case of 3, 25 basis point hikes through 2018, with the first expected in March. 

Ahead of the announcement the dollar is struggling to keep its head above water. The dollar is currently down almost 0.3% on the day, pushing below 89.00. The weaker dollar comes despite expectations of a more hawkish Fed, high US treasury yields and improved inflation outlook. Therefore, any disappointment from the Fed could impact heavily on the dollar potentially dragging the greenback below its recent three year low of 88.44, reached last week. 

Bitcoin tests 10k 

Bitcoin is once again on a downwards trajectory. The digital currency will be glad to see the back of January, a month where it experienced its biggest monthly percentage decline since December 2013. The heavy sell off comes as Bitcoin has been unable to shake off concerns of increased regulation following a historic hack in Japan, which saw bitcoin worth $530 million stolen and resulted in promises by the Japanese financial regulator to inspect all crypto currency exchanges. This comes hot on the heels of clamping down on crypto currencies in China and South Korea, which spooked the markets earlier in the month.

Related tags: Forex Euro EUR Cryptocurrencies

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_02
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:36 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 AM
      Uptrend
      GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 21, 2025 12:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.