07 08 US PRE OPEN

The S&P 500 Futures are under pressure after they charged higher yesterday

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2020 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US Futures consolidate - Watch UBER, GS, TMUS, DBX, DISH

The S&P 500 Futures are under pressure after they charged higher yesterday, as tech stocks help to push the Nasdaq 100 Index (+141 points or 1.24%) to a fresh record close of 11267.

Later today, the U.S. Labor Department will release the closely-watched official July Jobs Report (an addition of 1.48 million non-farm payrolls, a drop in jobless rate to 10.6% expected). 

European indices are facing a consolidation. June Industrial Production data were released for Germany at +8.9% (vs +8.2% on month expected) and for France at +12.7% (+8.4% on month expected). German June Balance of Trade was released at 15.6 billion euros, higher than 11.3 billion euro expected.

Asian indices closed in the red. China recorded a trade surplus of 62.33 billion dollars in July (vs a surplus of 42.6 billion dollars expected) with exports growing 7.2% on year (vs -0.6% expected).

WTI Crude Oil futures are under pressure. Saudi Arabia cut the September oil prices to Asia and Europe, the first time in four months. Later today, Baker Hughes will report the oil rig counts for the U.S. and Canada.

Gold eased after hitting a new record high, on track for a ninth weekly gain, on COVID-19 expansion fears.

Gold fell 4.24 dollars (-0.21%) to 2059.31.

The US dollar steadies before jobs data. The dollar index rose 0.38pt to 93.172.

U.S. Equity Snapshot

Uber (UBER), the ride sharing company, posted a second quarter LPS of 1.02 dollar, wider than expected, compared to a LPS of 4.72 dollars last year. Gross bookings declined 35% to 10.2 billion dollars, however delivery bookings grew 106% to 6.96 billion dollars, above estimates.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Goldman Sachs (GS), the banking group, announced an additional provision of 2.01 billion dollars on second quarter accounts, related to 1MDB legal charge. As a consequence, second quarter EPS reported is now 0.53 dollar vs 6.26 dollars previously posted.

T-Mobile US (TMUS), a wireless network operator, gained ground in extended trading after posting second quarter earnings that beat estimates. 

Dropbox (DBX), the smart workspace, lost ground after hours despite reporting quarterly EPS above estimates and sales in line with expectations. The stock is up about 30% in 2020.

DISH Network (DISH), a satellite television services provider, is gaining ground before hours on better than expected quarterly earnings. 

Booking Holdings (BKNG), one of the largest online travel companies, reported a second quarter adjusted LPS of 10.81 dollars, beating estimates, vs an EPS of 23.59 dollars a year earlier, on sales of 630 million dollars, down from 3.9 billion dollars a year ago, as travel bookings fell 91% due to the pandemic.

Groupon (GRPN), the mobile and online marketplace, soared in extended trading after reporting quarterly earnings that significantly beat expectations.
Related tags: Commodities Forex Equities

Latest market news

View more
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Commodities articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
February 19, 2025 02:58 PM
    Oil_rig
    US-Russia-Ukraine Tensions Lift Oil and Gold
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    February 19, 2025 09:43 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 17, 2025 04:22 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Forecast: Hang Seng and Bullion Rally Together—Coincidence or Trend?
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 17, 2025 01:33 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.