﻿

USD/CAD weekly forecast: Pair could rise further with CAD CPI, Fed rate decision due

USD/CAD rose last week and could extend those gains towards 1.36 as attention turns to Canada CPI and the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 8:00 PM
canada_04
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
  • USD/CAD hovering above 1.35
  • Canada CPI cooled below 3% in January & further easing could fuel BoC rate cut bets
  • Oil prices offered support to CAD, watch oil inventory data
  • FOMC rate decision, a hawkish Fed could lift USD/CAD

USD/CAD is hovering above the 1.35 psychological level at the end of last week as attention turns towards the Federal Reserve interest rate decision and Canadian inflation data in the coming days.

Last week's recap

USD/CAD rose modestly across the week on USD strength after stickier-than-expected inflation fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve may not be able to cut rates three times this year as they had signaled in the December meeting.

While the US dollar index rose 0.7% versus its major peers, the loonie put up some resistance as oil prices rallied to a four-month high above $80.00 a barrel. The latest leg higher for Canada's largest export came after the IEA lifted its oil demand forecasts by 110,000 barrels per day in 2024.

Week ahead:

  1. Canada CPI

The Bank of Canada is one of the few major central banks that will not announce an interest rate decision next week. However, Canadian inflation data will be under the spotlight, which is possibly the next best thing to drive price action.

Canadian inflation cooled by more than expected in January, falling below 3% for the first time since June 2023, according to the January reading. Investors will be watching closely to see whether this trend continues. Cooling inflation encouraged the Bank of Canada to leave rates unchanged at 5% at the meeting in early March.

The Bank of Canada reiterated in its policy statement that it needs to see further progress in core consumer prices to cut interest rates. It maintains that it's premature to consider loosening monetary policy.

Cooling inflation could further support the view that the Bank of Canada will look to cut rates sooner rather than later, although the timing of the first cut remains unclear. Inflation is already within the Bank of Canada's 1%-3% target, and the economy is showing signs of weakness, which could encourage the BoC to move earlier than the Fed, which could lift USD/CAD higher.

  1. Oil prices

In addition to Canadian inflation data, oil prices will also be under the spotlight. This week, oil rose 3% as US crude oil stockpiles and gasoline inventories fell by more than expected, supporting the view that the market remains tight. Another large draw could lift oil prices, which would support the loonie.

  1. Federal Reserve interest rate decision

Next week, many major central banks will announce their interest rate decisions; however, the Federal Reserve is likely to be one of the most closely watched.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates on hold, but owing to this week’s sticky inflation data, it could adopt a more hawkish stance.

The focus will be on new projections, particularly on the dot plot. In December, the Fed signaled three rate cuts this year. This could well be revised lower to two, and the Fed is not likely to provide further clarity on the timing of the first cut, given that the struggle with inflation is clearly ongoing.

Market Outlook Central Banks

USD/CAD forecast – technical analysis

USD/CAD trades in a rising triangle. After rebounding from the March low of 1.3420 and the rising trendline, USD/CAD has risen above the 200 SMA, and it is testing a minor resistance around 1.3550 a level that has limited gains on several occasions since the start of the year.

A rise above here brings 1.3620, the December high, into focus and opens the door to 1.37, the September high.

On the downside, a move below the 200 SMA at 1.3480 opens the door to 1.3420, the March low. A break below here creates a lower low towards 1.3370

usd/cad forecast chart

Related tags: Trade Ideas USD CAD Federal Reserve CPI

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU employment at the helm
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD weekly outlook: Early stalemate before Fed fireworks begin
Yesterday 08:00 PM
GBP/USD analysis: FOMC, BOE and Key Data on Tap for Cable
Yesterday 02:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: BOJ and Fed Enter the Arena, Yields in Focus
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls on inflation worries
March 15, 2024 02:21 PM
USD/JPY, Gold and GBP/USD analysis - Forex Friday, March 15, 2024
March 15, 2024 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

EUR/USD weekly outlook: Early stalemate before Fed fireworks begin
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 08:00 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    GBP/USD analysis: FOMC, BOE and Key Data on Tap for Cable
    By:
    Yesterday 02:00 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD bears scramble, USD/JPY eyes breakout after US data: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      March 14, 2024 10:23 PM
        aus_03
        Big session for ASX bulls as uptrend support gives way
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 14, 2024 10:07 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.