US Dollar flying high as stocks pullback

The US Dollar is at or near new highs for the year vs many currencies.

December 14, 2021 9:37 PM
Federal reserve USD $100 note

The US Dollar is at or near new highs for the year vs many currencies.  With the selloff today in stocks on Tuesday, the DXY is moving higher as well.

What is the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

On a 240-minute timeframe, the US Dollar Index (DXY) broke out of a continuation triangle on Monday and pressed against resistance at the top trendline of the long term upward sloping triangle.  Tuesday, the DXY closed above that trendline and could be on its way to new highs for the year at 96.94.  The only level in the way is horizontal resistance at 96.65.  Above the highs, the DXY could make it to the double bottom target on the longer-term timeframe near 97.75  (see vertical blue line on left of DXY chart below).  Note that there is a confluence of resistance at 97.73/97.82 consisting of the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the March 2020 highs to the January 6th lows, as well as, the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the November 24th highs to the November 30th lows. Support is at the top downward sloping trendline of the triangle near 96.38, the 50 Day Moving Average at 96.24 and the upward trendline of the triangle near 96.10.

20211214 dxy 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With the Bank of Canada meeting out of the way, there is only the US Dollar side of the equation to concerned about this week, as the Fed meetings on Wednesday.  With the bid in the DXY, the index is helping to lift USD/CAD.  The pair closed at its highest level in 2021 on Tuesday, near 1.2855 and broke out of a Cup-and-Handle formation. Three levels of horizontal sit above at previous highs of 1.2896, 2021 highs at 1.2949 and long-term horizontal resistance at 1.2990.  Horizontal support and the 50-Day Moving Average are near 1.2740 and then the December 8th lows and horizontal support near 1.2600/1.2610.

20211214 usdcad 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Interestingly enough, the RBNZ doesn’t meet this week either.  (RBNZ, BOC, and RBA are the only major central banks not to meet this week). The US Dollar made new yearly highs vs the Kiwi on Wednesday as NZD/USD made new yearly lows at 0.6735.  The pair has plenty of room to fall from here on the daily timeframe, as the next level of support isn’t until the 50% retracement level from the lows of March 2020 to the highs of February 25th at 0.6531. (As of the time of this writing, NZD/USD is sitting a few pips below the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level, which is 0.6749.)  If the US Dollar selloffs, NZD/USD could move higher.   Horizontal resistance is at 0.6860, then a confluence of additional horizontal resistance and the 50 Day Moving Average at 0.6985.  The 200-Day Moving Average is at 0.7052.

20211214 nzdusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

As inflation surges in the US, the US Dollar has made new 2021 highs, and new 2021 closing highs, vs some currencies.   In others, the US Dollar is near 2021 highs.  This strength could change depending on what the Fed does on Wednesday.  However, use the mentioned levels as guides as to where price may pause if there is a strong move in either direction.

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.