US CPI surprises for the second month in a row. What does it mean for the Fed?

Regardless of any new questions that may be raised, the one thing we know is that although inflation is still relatively high, it is moving in the right direction (lower)!

December 13, 2022 4:01 PM

US CPI for November took markets by surprise for the second month in a row as the headline print was 7.1% YoY vs and expectation of 7.3% YoY and a previous reading 7.7% YoY.  This was lowest reading since December of last year and the 5th consecutive month of declines after peaking in June at 9.1% YoY. Recall that October’s print was much lower than the expected 8% as well.  In addition, the Core CPI reading (which excludes the often-volatile food and energy components) was 6% YoY vs an expectation of 6.1% YoY and a previous reading of 6.3% YoY.  This was the lowest reading since September and the 2nd consecutive monthly decline after peaking that same month at 6.6% YoY. 

What is inflation?

The FOMC meets tomorrow to discuss interest rate policy. Fed Chairman Powell has put the markets on notice that it is likely to hike rates by 50bps.  During his speech at the Brookings Institute on November 30th, Powell said that “the Fed could slow the pace of rate rises as soon as the December FOMC meeting.”.  Markets took this to believe that a 50bps cut was a done deal. Pre-CPI, the market was pricing in nearly a 77% chance of a 50bps hike and a 23% chance of a 75bps hike.  Immediately after the CPI print, those percentages were slightly changed, with an 80% change of a 50bps hike and only a 20% chance of a 75bps hike.  Could the Fed surprise everyone tomorrow and only hike 25bps?  Its unlikely, but what it could affect are the “dot plots”.  More specifically: Where does the Fed see the terminal rate of interest rate hikes?  This will be the most data point to watch from the Summary of Economic Projections.

Everything you wanted to know about the Federal Reserve

Immediately after the CPI print was released, EUR/USD jumped from 1.0554 to 1.0649.  As of the time of this writing, the pair is trading near the highs of the day at 1.0673.

20221213 eurusd 15 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

On a daily timeframe, EUR/USD had been trading lower most of the year from a high in February at 1.1495 to a low in September at 0.9536.  Since then, the pair has broken above its long-term downward sloping channel and moved higher in an ascending wedge formation.  In doing so, EUR/USD retraced over 50% of its Year-to-Date high to low, near 1.0515. Expectations are that price will break lower out of an ascending wedge as it nears the apex.  That could still happen after the FOMC meeting tomorrow, however after today’s print, the pair moved higher above horizontal resistance.

20221213 eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, if EUR/USD does continue to move higher, the next level of resistance is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the Year-to-Date high to low at 1.0747.  Above there, price can move to previous highs at 1.0787, then lows from March 28th at 1.0945.  However, if the FOMC is a bit more on the hawkish side tomorrow, the US Dollar could recover and therefore, EUR/USD would move lower.  First support is the low of December 7th at 1.0431.  Below there is long-term horizontal support near 1.0350/1.3360 and then the lows from November 21st at 1.0223.

20221213 eurusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With the much lower than expected CPI print for the US two months in a row, the FOMC is sure to take notice at tomorrow’s meeting.  Many questions will be raised. Will the Committee still hike 50bps as expected? What will the FOMC see as the terminal rate during this interest rate hike cycle?  Regardless of any of the new questions to be raised, the one thing we know is that although inflation is still relatively high, it is moving in the right direction (lower)!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.



Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex CPI EUR/USD Inflation

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.