US CPI provides further evidence of November taper

Traders in the EUR/USD and Gold may be taking profits or shaking out weak shorts

October 13, 2021 5:44 PM
Bank notes of different currencies

US headline CPI for September was 5.4% YoY vs an expectation of 5.3% YoY and August’s print of 5.3% YoY.  Although is was only a slight increase, it provides additional evidence that inflation remains far above the Fed’s target of 2%, and that perhaps inflation may not be as transitory as the Fed had originally thought.  This is the 5th month in a row the reading has been 5% or greater and equals June and July prints as the highest in 13 years.  Not surprisingly, food, energy and shelter were the largest cost inputs.  However, Core CPI (YoY) for September remained at 4%, as expected.  The core print excludes food and energy.  Thus, even without the large contributors to the headline number, the core is still much higher than the Fed would like!    The September CPI gives the Fed another box to check in terms of meeting goals towards tapering. 

What is inflation?

EUR/USD made new 15-month lows yesterday at 1.1525.  However, with a divergence between the RSI and price, there was the possibility of a bounce.

eurusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

With the bounce today back above yesterday’s highs, EUR/USD has pushed above the downward sloping channel it has been in since early September.  Horizontal resistance is at the October 11th highs near 1.1587.  Note that EUR/USD hasn’t traded above 1.1600 since October 5th. Strong horizontal resistance sits at 1.1665, which is also near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the September 3rd highs to yesterday’s lows, at 1.1669.  The 50% retracement level from the same timeframe is at 1.1747, just above the 50-Day Moving Average at 1.1725. Support is at yesterday’s low of 1.1525, just above the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the lows of August 23rd to the highs of September 3rd, near 1.1515 (see daily chart).  Horizontal support is just below at 1.1495.

eurusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade XAU/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

With the pullback in the US Dollar (bid in EUR/USD), Gold has finally been able to bounce. XAU/USD has been trading in a range since October 1st between 1745.97 and 1781.39.  Today, Gold broke above the range and above the 50-Day Moving Average at 1777.04.  If price can close above, the 200-Day Moving average provides the next level of resistance at 1796.15.  Horizontal resistance above there is at 1801.75 and 1833.95.  First support is back at the top of the range near 1769.41, then today’s lows at 1758.03.  Horizontal support below there is at 1721.72 and then the august 9th lows at 1678.88.

xauusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

While the CPI provided traders with more evidence that the Fed will taper on November 3rd, traders in the EUR/USD and Gold may be taking profits or shaking out weak shorts.  However, as more and more US data is released, it becomes more apparent that the Fed will announce tapering at its November 3rd meeting.  PPI is up next!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Gold EUR/USD CPI

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.