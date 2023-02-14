US CPI hotter than expected, but still lower than December

With the next FOMC meeting not until March 22nd, the Fed will have plenty more inflation data to look at.

February 14, 2023 3:45 PM
downtrend chart

US CPI for January was 6.4% YoY vs an expectation of 6.2% YoY and a December reading of 6.5% YoY.  Although the print was higher than expected, it was the seventh straight monthly decline after peaking at 9.1% YoY in June 2022.  January’s CPI print was also the lowest since October 2021.  Remember that the Fed targets 2% inflation.  In addition to the headline CPI, the Core CPI for January was 5.6% YoY vs an expectation of 5.5% YoY and a previous reading of 5.7% YoY.  This was the fourth straight monthly decline since peaking in September 2022 at 6.6% YoY.  It was also the lowest print since December 2021.  A softer reading than the December should please the Fed, however it is over triple the target.  Core PCE, which is the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation (however CPI is definitely looked at) isn’t due until February 24th and the Fed doesn’t meet again until March 22nd.  This means that the Fed will have plenty more inflation data to look at (including February’s CPI) before it meets again.  Markets are currently pricing in a 90% chance of a 25bps rate hike at the March FOMC meeting.

What is inflation?

The US Dollar Index was extremely volatile upon the release of the data print, trading in a 15-minute range between 102.59 and 103.21. Since then, the volatility has continued with the DXY trading as high as 103.52 before pulling back into the daily range.

15 Minute DXY Chart

Source:  Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade the DXY nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

On a 240-minute timeframe, the DXY has been moving higher since making a near-term low on February 2nd at 100.82.  The index retraced to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of January 6th to the lows of February 2nd, near 103.79.   It then pulled back in a pennant formation and broke out on February 10th.  However, after the CPI data, price pulled back to re-test the top trendline of the pennant and the lows from February 9th, near 102.64.  If price can move above recent highs at 103.96, the next level of resistance isn’t until the highs of January 6th at 105.63.  This is also near the pennant target.  However, if price moves below today’s range, the next support is the bottom trendline of the pennant near 102.25.  Below there, horizontal support crosses at 101.55, then the February 2nd lows at 100.82.

240 Minute DXY Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe for EUR/USD, price had been moving lower since making a near-term high on February 2nd at 1.1033. The pair pulled back just beyond the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of January 6th to the highs of February 2nd at 1.0655.  Since then, EUR/USD rallied, and today the pair reached horizontal resistance and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the February 2nd highs to the February 13th lows near 1.0804.  If EUR/USD continues to move higher, the next resistance level is the 50% retracement from the same timeframe at 1.0844, then horizontal resistance and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0888.  However, if the pair breaks below today’s low of 1.0708, the first support is the lows from February 13th at 1.0655 and then horizontal support at 1.0635.  Below there, price can fall all the way to the low of January 6th at 1.0482.

240 Minute EUR/USD Chart

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade EUR/USD nowLogin or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

The January US CPI was stronger than expectations but weaker than December’s print.  With the FOMC meeting not until March 22nd,  the Fed will have plenty more inflation data to look at.  Therefore, the US Dollar seems to be rangebound for the moment.  However, keep an eye on the support and resistance levels.  If price breaks above or below, the US Dollar and EUR/USD may have room to run.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex DXY EUR/USD CPI

Latest market news

View more
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/CHF Stages Four-Day Selloff for First Time Since September
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:54 PM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:20 PM
      US_flag_candlestick_USD
      U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
      By:
      James Stanley
      Yesterday 06:36 PM
        gold_02
        Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.