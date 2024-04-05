﻿

EUR/USD analysis: With NFP out of the way, US CPI and ECB come into focus

US dollar eases off after initial bounce, after US NFP rose by 300K, although it was boosted by part-time jobs. US CPI and ECB policy decision coming up next week, which should provide some direction for the EUR/USD.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:00 PM
Forex trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD analysis: US dollar eases off after initial bounce
  • US NFP rises by 300K, boosted by part-time jobs
  • EUR/USD analysis: US CPI and ECB policy decision coming up

 

EUR/USD analysis: US dollar eases off after initial bounce

 

Today’s stronger US jobs report came as a real surprise, disappointing those who were convinced that the Fed would cut interest rates in June.  Correspondingly, the odds of a cut in June fell to less than 60% and up went bond yields and the US dollar. However, the gains evaporated as the European session wore on. Investors were probably looking ahead to next week already, when inflation data is due.  The EUR/USD managed to bounced back more than 40 pips after briefly dipping below 1.08 handle.  While stock markets were also making back a good chunk of the losses suffered on Thursday, haven demand amid geopolitical situation in the Middle East lifted gold to a new record high above $2325 while crude oil rose to a new high for the year, with WTI hitting $87.00 and Brent $91.00. Precious metals were ignoring the dollar and yield strength once again.

 

US NFP rises by 300K, boosted by part-time jobs

 

In March, the US saw a surprising addition of 303,000 jobs, easily surpassing expectations of around 212,000. The unemployment rate fell to 3.8% from 3.9%, while wages grew in line with expectations at 0.3%.  However, all the jobs gains were part time. The number of part-time jobs soared by 691K while full-time jobs dropped by 6K.

 

Meanwhile, as business surveys consistently indicate forthcoming weakness in the coming months, traders are anticipating seeing further signs of economic cooling by summer. Perhaps this is why the dollar struggled to maintain its post-NFP gains.

 

Still, the likelihood of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve in June appears slimmer now, and may even fall below a flip coin should CPI come in hotter next week.

 

 

EUR/USD analysis: US CPI and ECB policy decision coming up

 

The week ahead features more market-moving data that could potentially set the tone for the rest of the month. Among the highlights, we have policy decisions from the RBNZ, BOC and ECB, while the FOMC minutes are also due. But the key event is likely to be the US CPI report on Wednesday. For EUR/USD, the CPI data and ECB policy decision have the potential to move the popular trading pair out of its recent ranges.

 

 

US CPI

Wednesday, April 10

 

The direction of the US dollar in the short term will hinge on whether upcoming data leads to a reduction in the Fed's projected 2024 interest rate cuts to only two or remain at 3. Currently, the market is pricing in 3 rate cuts, although some questions marks have been raised about whether the Fed will cut at all in June following a stronger US jobs report (although that’s debatable as the gains were boosted by part-time jobs). Anyway, should CPI overshoot expectations, then the odds of a June cut could fall further.  However, if we see any sharp weakness in economic activity or inflation data moving, this will further strengthen the case for 75 basis points as the minimum anticipated number of rate cuts for this year, and potentially more. Headline CPI is expected to come in at +3.5% year-over-year vs. +3.2% in the previous month. Month-over-month, both headline and core CPI estimates are expected to print +0.3%, following +0.4% gains the month before.

 

 

 

ECB policy decision

Thursday, April 11

 

Earlier this week, Eurozone CPI surprised to the downside with a headline print of 2.4% year-on-year in March vs. 2.6% in February, with core CPI weakening to 2.9% from 3.1% in February. While CPI is now close to the 2% target, the ECB is likely to wait until June before potentially cutting interest rates. This meeting comes too soon, but Christine Lagarde and her ECB colleagues could use this meeting to prepare the market for a June cut. More data on wage growth is still needed and will be available in May. The ECB wants to ensure that wages are coming down before starting the rate-cutting cycle.

 

 

EUR/USD technical analysis

EUR/USD analysis

Source: TradingView.com

The EUR/USD found some support around the technically-important 1.0725 area on Tuesday, which meant that it would go on to rise above short-term resistance at around 1.0800 handle and re-establish its broken bullish trend line. Following the stronger NFP data, the EUR/USD dropped from around 1.0850 to just below 1.0800 handle before bouncing back. Support held, for now. But the upside was limited, with rates struggling to move much higher above the 200-day MA around 1.0835/1.0840 area. The EUR/USD needs to move sharply away from its 200-day MA in either direction to establish a clear directional bias. Until that happens, range-bound trading is the name of the game for the EUR/USD. On the upside, the next level of resistance above the 1.0835/40 area is around 1.0900.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: EUR USD Trade Ideas Forex Friday NFP CPI ECB

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq Forecast: QQQ rises despite the strong NFP report
Today 01:34 PM
S&P 500 rally threatened as geopolitics enters the ring: The Week Ahead
Today 05:26 AM
USD/JPY, Gold outlook: The payrolls figure in the NFP report is not as important as you think
Today 01:15 AM
US dollar hints at NFP rebound, ASX 200 to track Wall Street lower?
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY analysis: Bullish breakout still on cards as Japan FX intervention looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM
NFP Preview: Another Hot Jobs Report on Tap? DXY in Focus
Yesterday 02:13 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest EUR USD articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 08:14 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD analysis: Soft Eurozone CPI underscores ECB June cut expectations
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 3, 2024 11:45 AM
      Oil extraction
      EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      April 3, 2024 07:59 AM
        USA flag
        EUR, GBP, AUD wilting as fundamentals and technicals fuel US dollar upside
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 2, 2024 01:26 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.