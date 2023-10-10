AUD/USD, EUR/AUD: Elevated China pessimism becomes Aussie dollar bullish

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 1:34 AM
0 views
asia_04
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD has held up well recently despite the tough environment
  • Many headwinds for AUD are starting to wane
  • China pessimism is a positive for AUD as it’s priced in

AUD/USD has been given every opportunity to continue spiraling lower recently and hasn’t, suggesting a degree of exhaustion among bears after another plentiful year. With energy security back in focus due to the escalation in hostilities between Hamas and Israel – threatening to bring major energy producers into the conflict – it suggests near-term directional risks for AUD/USD may be skewing to the upside given Australia’s energy riches. Throw in pessimism towards China’s economic outlook, providing the potential for even modest improvements in activity to deliver outsized moves in cyclical assets, and the recent lows below .6300 may prove tough to crack in the absence of a steep deterioration in the global economic outlook.

USD strength has been justified

The US dollar has justifiably been a standout performer among G10 FX recently, bolstered by continued hawkishness from the Fed, an economy that seemingly is immune to attempts to reign it in, especially relative to other major advanced economies, along with its traditional role as a safe haven in times of economic and geopolitical turmoil, benefitting from its reserve currency status. Another unappreciated tailwind this cycle compared to those of the past is growth in US energy production, neutralising the threat it formerly faced as a net-energy importer.

It's the latter that has led to the Australian dollar remaining pressured this year despite still historically high prices for the nation’s key commodity exports, helping to boost the role interest rate differentials and sentiment towards China play in determining the value of AUD/USD.

Rate differentials less of a headwind for AUD/USD

As things currently stand, both the Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) are non-committal hawks after the largest and fastest tightening cycle in both jurisdictions in several decades, talking up the potential for further hikes without sounding overly convinced about the need to follow through. While traders deem another hike from both as a risk, even pricing more tightening from the RBA than Fed over the next six months, it’s a safe bet that we’re at or extremely close to the peak for short-end rate differentials this cycle. It’s been notable in recent days that several Fed officials have discussed the role higher long-end rates and tighter financial conditions are playing when it comes to the policy outlook, lessening the need for them to continue lifting rates at the front-end of the curve, especially when the US labour market and wages pressure is showing signs of softening.

Acute China pessimism is now AUD bullish

Another positive working for AUD/USD longs is how dire sentiment remains towards China, courtesy of its underwhelming rebound following covid disruptions of recent years. The property sector crackdown has removed a key growth driver for the industrial side of the economy, spilling over to well publicised problems in debt markets and growing concern about corporate governance standards. It’s no wonder Chinese assets are on the nose, especially those at the riskier end of the spectrum.

No one is pretending these problems will be addressed anytime soon, nor that China’s is likely to return to the rollicking growth rates seen in the past, especially with a declining population. But such is the pessimism towards the outlook, the lower the bar is becoming to impress. Citi’s economic surprise index for China has been turning neutral for a while now, underlining that weak activity is now perceived to be normal rather than abnormal. For cyclical plays such as the Australian dollar, it means Chinese economic data may only have to be less bad, let along actually improve, to generate positive market reactions in the months ahead.

PBOC intervention may be limiting AUD/USD downside

Related to the potential China boost, it’s notable the lengths the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have gone to to combat US dollar strength this year, draining liquidity in money markets on occasion and setting the daily trading midpoint for USD/CNY far stronger than market forces would imply to prevent further weakening in the yuan.

As a liquid proxy for the Chinese yuan and other emerging market FX across Asia, these efforts, at the margin, are helping to underpin the AUD/USD, likely contributing to the relative stability in the pair at a time when other major G10 FX have succumbed to US dollar strength.

Trade ideas involving AUD/USD, EUR/AUD

AUD/USD has firmed recently, helped by softening US data, less hawkish commentary from FOMC officials and higher energy prices. RSI has diverged, setting higher lows while the price continued to grind lower. Given the constructive price action, including the bullish hammer on payrolls day last Friday, one trade idea could be to wait for pullbacks towards .6365 targeting a move towards .6600. Resistance along the way likely to be located above .6460 and above .6500. A stop below .6275 would provide protection against reversal, providing a potential payoff of more than 2 to 1.

audusd oct 10

Given a key element of the trade is centered around a modest improvement in Chinese activity levels relative to expectations, there are also several potential long AUD trades against the crosses, including the Japanese yen, British pound and euro. The latter, EURAUD, looks particularly interesting, threatening to break out of the uptrend channel the pair has been in for well over a year.

A short around these levels targeting a move back to the June low of 1.5855 is one possible trade idea, especially when energy security is back in focus at a time when the eurozone economy is deteriorating noticeably with the full impact of prior rate hikes from the ECB yet to be felt. Support levels that would need to be breached along the way include 1.6320 and a more pronounced zone at 1.6250. A stop above 1.6620 offers decent protection against the threat of a reversal.

euraud oct 10

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD EUR AUD FX FX Monthly Trade

Latest market news

View more
Gold, ASX 200 analysis: Asian Open – 10/10/2023
Yesterday 09:51 PM
Oil soars on Israel attack, but no panic on Wall Street
Yesterday 07:09 PM
AirTrunk IPO: Everything you need to know about AirTrunk
Yesterday 06:08 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Euro falls amid raised geopolitical risks
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Crude Oil, Gold Analysis: Examining the Impact of the Israel-Hamas Conflict
Yesterday 03:54 PM
Gold price recovery is on the cards, but it will be hard work
Yesterday 03:23 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Research
EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 01:02 AM
    aus_02
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY: Softening macro backdrop, BOJ threat amplify downside risks
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 3, 2023 03:00 AM
      Downward trend
      AUD/USD support caves as USD continues melt up continues: Asian Open 28/09/23
      By:
      September 27, 2023 11:16 PM
        aus_01
        AUD/USD: focus on underlying inflation, fade moves on headline volatility
        By:
        David Scutt
        September 26, 2023 11:11 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.