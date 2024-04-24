﻿

AUD/USD surges on uncomfortably high inflation update as RBA rate cut bets evaporate

AUD/USD is charging higher, powered by a hotter-than-expected Australian March quarter consumer price inflation report that has seriously dented the case for rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia this year.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 3:03 AM
aus_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Australia’s Q1 March inflation report was much hotter-than-expected
  • Underlying inflation remains well above the RBA inflation target
  • AUD/USD has broken several resistance levels following the report

AUD/USD is charging higher, powered by a hotter-than-expected Australian March quarter consumer price inflation report that has seriously dented the case for rate cuts from the Reserve Bank of Australia this year.

AUD/USD powered by hot, sticky inflation

Markets were looking for headline and trimmed mean inflation to lift 0.8% apiece for the quarter. Instead, both increased 1%, an uncomfortably large increase, especially the latter as the RBA was expecting its preferred underlying inflation measure to rise by a smaller 0.8%.

From a year earlier, headline inflation grew 3.6%, a steep drop from the 4.1% pace seen in the year to December. Trimmed mean inflation increased 4%, down from 4.2% in the December quarter but again two tenths ahead of expectations. As a reminder, the RBA targets 2.5% inflation within a broader 2-3% range.

All groups CPI Australia annual movement

Source: ABS

Emphasising the sticky inflation message from the key inflation series, other measures were also uncomfortably high.

The weighted median measure – another underlying price pressure measurement – rose 1.1% for the quarter and 4.4% over the year. Non-tradable inflation – which is heavily influenced by domestic factors – grew at double the RBA’s target at 5%, down from 5.4% in the prior quarter.

Rents, new dwelling purchases by owner occupiers, education, insurance and tobacco contributed to the annual increase in non-tradable prices.

Services inflation – which is often seen as a lead indicator on domestic wage pressures – also grew 4.3% from a year earlier.

RBA 2024 rate cuts bets evaporating

Already evaporating quickly in the leadup to the inflation report, the data has seen markets pare expectations for RBA rate cuts in 2024 further, narrowing interest rate differentials and sending the Australian dollar sharply higher.

Prior to the inflation report, cash rate futures had 17 basis points of cuts priced into the 2024 curve. That now sits at just 8 basis points. That's a huge shift from just a few months ago where over two cuts were priced with the first move expected in June. Unless there's a dramatic deterioration in the global economy, that now looks a distant prospect. 

Case for AUD/USD upside builds

AUD/USD broke through horizontal resistance at .6490 and former uptrend support located just above .6500 after the inflation report, continuing the impressive rebound seen from the lows of Asian session last Friday.

While the 50 and 200-day moving averages are located just above where AUD/USD trades, having shown little interest in the levels for much of the past six months, there’s not a lot of visible resistance evident until above .6640, providing room for the rebound to run. The price did a bit of work around .6550 earlier this month, but unless the moving averages suddenly become relevant again, that’s it for the near-term.

With RSI already trending higher and MACD crossing from below, momentum is also swinging to the topside, adding to the case for further AUD/USD upside.

aud 1 apr 24

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD AUD/USD Fundamentals Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:09 PM
US dollar stumble a tremor before the true FX earthquake hits
Yesterday 11:01 PM
EUR/USD analysis: Technical Tuesday - April 23, 2024
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ rises ahead of Tesla earnings
Yesterday 01:15 PM
Gold analysis: Can metal start rising again now?
Yesterday 11:30 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 08:18 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD articles

aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
AUD/USD forecast: Bullish reversal may have legs before key inflation update
By:
David Scutt
April 22, 2024 10:40 PM
    Downwards trend with red arrow
    AUD/USD bearish trend may be disrupted by China’s market open
    By:
    David Scutt
    April 16, 2024 12:44 AM
      aus_02
      Booming commodities, China turnaround a risk for bloated bearish AUD/USD bets
      By:
      David Scutt
      April 3, 2024 06:03 AM
        aus_03
        AUD/USD forecast: US economic exceptionalism required to cement bearish break
        By:
        David Scutt
        March 30, 2024 04:00 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.