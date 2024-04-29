Gold analysis: Metal ready to take off again?

Gold analysis: Metal remains fundamentally support, so we could see a renewed rally. This week’s macro highlights include FOMC policy decision, NFP and ISM PMIs. Gold technical analysis shows prices respecting the 21-day exponential moving average.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 12:05 PM
gold_03
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold analysis: Metal remains fundamentally supported
  • Week’s macro highlights include FOMC policy decision, NFP and ISM PMIs
  • Gold technical analysis shows prices respecting the 21-day exponential

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q2 2024

 

Gold prices have bounced back in the first half of Monday’s session after last week’s drop, when investors finally reacted to the recent strength of the US dollar and reduced expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts on the back of more evidence of sticky inflation. In truth, traders were looking for any excuse to book some profit. But after the recent consolidation and minor pullback in gold prices, could we see a renewed rally this week?

 

 

Gold analysis: Investors eye key US data

 

As we enter this week, the spotlight is on key US macroeconomic indicators that could potentially influence the short-term trajectory of US dollar, and to some degree, precious metals. We have the FOMC policy decision to look forward to in mid-week, followed by the monthly jobs report on Friday and several other releases throughout the week including the ISM PMI data.

 

Let’s see whether the trend of soft survey data and strong hard data continues this week. Another question is whether gold investors will pay much attention to US data. After all, gold has largely been ignoring the strength in US dollar and bond yields for much of this year, so why not again this week? Indeed, the upward trend could persist for gold thanks to factors such as ongoing central bank gold acquisitions and the metals' role as an inflation hedge. Amid years of inflation surpassing expectations, fiat currencies have significantly depreciated, leading many investors to regard precious metals as reliable safeguards against rising price levels.

 

 

 

Gold analysis: Metal remains fundamentally supported

 

Although the possibility of a more significant correction is there, gold remains fundamentally supported. As mentioned, this is mainly because years of persistent inflation has eroded the value of fiat currencies, making hard assets that are limited in supply like gold and silver and some virtual currencies that are decentralised, which means that central banks do not control them, valuable in this regard. With regards to gold, proponents are also pointing to the fact it has been very resilience against a strong dollar and escalating bond yields, factors that in the past had kept it under pressure. This must be a bullish sign. With many investors who missed the recent surge in gold and silver prices, they would now be eyeing opportunities to potentially buy the dips given that prices are no longer excessively inflated from a technical viewpoint. This could be another factor supporting prices

 

 

Gold technical analysis

gold analysis

Source: TradingView.com

In the last few days, we have seen the gold chart starting to show some signs of bullishness again. It has so far held above the technically-important 21-day exponential moving average on a daily closing basis, finding good support from the $2300 levels. So far, we haven’t seen a decisive move higher, but do watch out for further bullish signals to emerge around these levels. Even if we don’t see a decisive move higher this week, an alternative sign of strength would be if we see prices continue to consolidate inside a bullish continuation pattern like a bull flag or a descending triangle.

 

In terms of levels to watch, support-term support comes in around $2330/5, followed by $2300. However, if gold were to break below $2300, then the bulls will need to wait for a confirmed reversal signal as that would point to a loss of bullish momentum. Even so, there will be lots of further support levels to watch should prices stage a deeper retracement. The next significant support level comes in around the $2222 area.

 

On the upside, $2360 is the next level of potential resistance, where the resistance trend of the triangle pattern and the long-term 161.8% Fibonacci extension level (derived from the 2020-2022 downswing) converge. Beyond this level, $2400 is the next potential resistance that could stand in the way to a new all-time high above this month’s peak of $2431.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Gold Precious metals Trade Ideas Commodities

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:46 AM
U.S. Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Oil Market Trends Amid Fed Rate Decisions and PMI Results
Today 09:52 AM
USD/JPY plunges 400 pips after suspected intervention
Today 05:56 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD flip to net-short, JPY shorts near record high: COT report
Today 04:03 AM
USD/JPY: Japan was just given every excuse to trigger BOJ intervention
Today 02:31 AM
US dollar, yields look set to close the gap with commodities
Yesterday 11:57 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Gold articles

Research
EUR/USD, GBP/USD flip to net-short, JPY shorts near record high: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:03 AM
    gold_02
    Gold outlook remains positive as traders eye key US data
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 25, 2024 11:14 AM
      gold_02
      Gold analysis: Can metal start rising again now?
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      April 23, 2024 11:30 AM
        downtrend chart
        Gold, silver: Buying the dip needs a health warning given heavy price action
        By:
        David Scutt
        April 23, 2024 03:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.