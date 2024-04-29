U.S. Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Oil Market Trends Amid Fed Rate Decisions and PMI Results

WTI Crude Oil Outlook: From pipelines to policies, mapping Crude Oil market trends amid Fed rate decisions, employment indicators, and PMI results

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:52 AM
Oil drilling in sea
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

After four years of construction, the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion is finally poised to boost Canada’s crude oil exports this week, coinciding with the Fed’s rate decision and economic outlook, as well as leading economic growth figures across the economic calendar. From a geopolitical perspective, conflicts seem to be finding equilibrium with easing tensions between Israel and Hamas against persistent tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Several significant volatile factors are in play concerning WTI Crude Oil charts this week. Breaking down the puzzle:

  • Inflation figures continue to exceed expectations, while the prospect of prolonged higher Fed rates threatens economic growth and oil demand potential
  • ISM Manufacturing PMI and ISM Services PMI indicators are closely monitored for Wednesday and Friday results for leading insights into U.S economic growth and resilience
  • Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline is poised to tap into crude oil supply levels, targeting Indian and Chinese market demand
  • Non-Farm Payroll results are expected to ripple high volatility across indices, currencies, and commodities markets on Friday, preceding the ISM Services PMI. Concerning crude oil, an uptick in employment indicators could add bullish momentum towards Crude Oil’s bullish trend, signaling heightened growth and demand potential, and vice versa.

Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) Insights – Weekly Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

Energy Select Sector SPDR XLE

Moving at a positive correlated pace with WTI Crude Oil, both XLE and WTI Crude Oil traced a positive rebound to their latest bearish corrections. XLE soared towards a 0.618 retracement of its drop with a high of 96.92, and WTI Crude Oil climbed a 55% retracement with an 84.42 high. Current weakness is in sight this week amidst bearish fundamental pressures from uncertain demand outlooks, with two price tracks in sight. A break above the 96.92 high would pave the way for two potential resistance levels near the 98 high, and back to the 101.51 all-time-high. From the downside, potential supports can be held near 94.21 and 93.27 levels given the break below the 94.77 low.

WTI Crude Oil Outlook - 4H Time Frame – Logarithmic Scale

WTI Crude Oil

Oil has retraced from Friday’s 84.42 high towards the 82.93 level so far. Although the year’s primary trend and current minor trend favor bullish grounds, potential supports can be seen within this week’s forecasted volatility near the 82 and 81.50 levels. Deeper bearish momentum can retest the lower boundary of the channel near the 80 zone. From the upside, a break above the 84.42 high can pave the way for the 85.20-85.60 zone near the mid-channel area. Steeper bullish momentum would potentially pave the way towards the year’s high near 86.60 and 87.20, and further towards the upper boundary of the yearly channel back to the 90 zone.

 

Related tags: Crude Oil Energy Technical Analysis Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises boosted by mega-caps
Today 01:39 PM
Gold analysis: Metal ready to take off again?
Today 11:05 AM
EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:46 AM
USD/JPY plunges 400 pips after suspected intervention
Today 05:56 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD flip to net-short, JPY shorts near record high: COT report
Today 04:03 AM
USD/JPY: Japan was just given every excuse to trigger BOJ intervention
Today 02:31 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Crude Oil articles

Energy
Crude oil analysis: WTI on course to finish higher for fourth month
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 02:00 PM
    Oil drilling in sea
    Crude oil outlook remains positive despite reduced war risk
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    April 22, 2024 04:00 PM
      Energy
      Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 19, 2024 03:35 AM
        Oil rig in the sea
        Crude oil analysis: WTI drops amid demand concerns
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 17, 2024 05:00 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.