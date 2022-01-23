Asian Open: Flash PMI’s in focus, AUD probes trend support

Flash PMI data is released across Asia, Europe and the US. And on the back of last week’s risk-off week then markets may be more sensitive to soft data should it disappoint.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 23, 2022 9:56 PM
Close-up of market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US equities suffered one of their worst weeks since the pandemic

Wall Street continued its downwards trajectory on Friday with the S&P 500 closing marginally beneath its 200-day eMA and at the low of the day and week. Falling over -5%, it was its worst week for the index since March 2020. Ultimately, it was a sea of red for equity traders last week with the Nasdaq 100 falling -7.5% with around 40% of its constituents down early 50% from their 52week highs and the Russell 200 falling -8.1%. The reality of a hawkish Fed seems to finally be sinking in.

20220124moversCI

Japanese yen was the strongest currency amidst risk-off trade last week

The risk-off tone (to put it lightly) helped the Japanese yen take the top spot among FX majors last week with the Swiss franc come in a close second. The Kiwi dollar and British pound were the worst performers. GBP/USD formed a bearish engulfing week and closed beneath its 200-day eMA. AUD/JPY closed beneath its 200-day eMA during its worst session this year.

The Aussie probes trend support

20220124audusdCI

AUD/USD is probing trend support near a cluster of levels including the monthly pivot point and 0.7170 low. The pair has been trying to grind out a to for a few week with a bearish hammer marking a top around 0.7300, and a second bearish hammer forming a lower high and respecting the 50% retracement level as resistance last week. The 50-day eMA also capped as resistance for most of last week so we now await bearish momentum to return. A break beneath trend support brings the support zone around 0.7133 into focus. Until then be on guard for a bounce from support, although the bias is for an eventual break lower (sooner or later).

 

Read our guide on the Australian Dollar

 

Gold pulls back (slightly)

Despite the risk-off tone gold traded lower on Thursday and Friday, although its lack of bearish follow-through suggests it’s a minor pullback ahead of its next leg higher. The spot price now trades slightly below the 1834 support level but we’ll continue to see if momentum can turn higher and challenge a resistance zone around 185555 this week.

Oil bulls set to return?

We saw a bit of a shakeout around $85 on WTI last week and, despite a weak start on Friday, bulls regained control and formed a bullish hammer on the daily chart by Friday’s close. However, take note of the bearish trendline which was breached on Friday on the intraday chart and price action is crawling up the inside of it. SO whilst prices remain below the October highs we are also on guard for another leg lower.

Hang Seng to break above 25k?

The HSI was one of the few indices to trade higher last week, after further easing from PBOC helped bolster and arguably oversold index. It broke out of a flag pattern (which itself invalidated a long-term bearish trendline) which projects a target around the October high. Closing just below 25k on Friday we now wait to see if it can break above that key level to continue higher towards its initial target.

ASX 200

Friday was its second worst session since January 2021 and prices closed to their lowest level since June 2021 and well below the 200-day eMA. 7145 is a key level of support for bulls to defend today. Technology stocks have been the worst performers this month so far, falling nearly -15% with healthcare down around -10%. Only utilities and materials sectors have posted gains in January so far, up around 3% and 4.9% respectively.

20220124moversASXci

ASX 200: 7175.8 (-2.27%), 23 January 2022

  • Materials (-3.52%) was the strongest sector and Telecomm Services (-2.17%) was the weakest
  • 11 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 184 (92.00%) stocks advanced, 10 (5.00%) stocks declined

Outperformers:

  • +4.74% - Summerset Group Holdings Ltd (SNZ.AX) 
  • +2.09% - Boral Ltd (BLD.AX) 
  • +1.03% - Northern Star Resources Ltd (NST.AX)

Underperformers:

  • -3.76% - Macquarie Group Ltd (MQG.AX) 
  • -2.48% - CSL Ltd (CSL.AX) 
  • -3.62% - REA Group Ltd (REA.AX)

Up Next (Times in AEDT)

20220124calendarAEDT4

Flash PMI’s are the main theme for traders today. Markit Economics will release PMI data for manufacturing, services and the composite read for Australia at 09:00 AEDT, with Japan releasing their manufacturing report at 11:30.

 

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices AUD AUD USD

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: Price Maintains a Neutral Bias After the NFP Release
Yesterday 08:00 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
Yesterday 07:26 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bulls Emerge
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 04:15 PM
Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
Yesterday 11:30 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

USA flag
U.S. Dollar Price Action Setups into CPI Week
By:
James Stanley
Yesterday 07:26 PM
    aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
    Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bulls Emerge
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 05:35 PM
      US_flag_map_eye
      Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:00 PM
        channel_01-LONC02G510KMD6R
        GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
        By:
        David Song
        Yesterday 04:15 PM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.