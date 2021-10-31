Asian Open: China’s PMI Contracts for a Second Month

We have a busy calendar to kick the week off today, and eyes will be focussed on Caixin’s PMI data at 12:45 AEST given the official data slumped to a new pandemic low on Sunday.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 31, 2021 10:00 PM
China flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wall Street closed the week higher despite concerns over rising inflation

Australia’s ASX 200 index closed at 7,323.70 on Friday

  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed at 28,892.69 on Friday
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed at 25,377.24 on Friday
  • China'sA50 Index closed at 15,882.05 on Friday

 

European Friday close:

  • UK's FTSE 100 index fell -11.9 points (-0.16%) to close at 7237.57
  • Europe's  Euro STOXX 50  index rose 16.69 points (0.39%) to close at 4250.56
  • Germany's DAX  index fell -7.56 points (-0.05%) to close at 15688.77
  • France's CAC 40 index rose 26.12 points (0.38%) to close at 6830.34

 

US Friday close:

  • The Dow Jones rose 89.06 points (0.25%) to close at 35,819.56
  • The S&P 500 rose 8.96 points (0.2%) to close at 4,605.38
  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 72.31 points (0.46%) to close at 15,850.47

 

Indices:

The Nasdaq 100 closed to a record high on Friday, despite concerns over rising inflation. US consumer spending rose 0.6% and personal consumption expenditures rose 0.2% in September, further fanning concerns of persistent inflation. Combined with weak GDP print of 2% y/y it shows stagflation remains in play.

Concerns that inflation in Australia is to rip higher like it is elsewhere across the globe toppled the ASX 200 on Friday, falling -1.4% during its worst session since October 1st. Handing back earlier gains the index closed effectively flat in October, although it printed a bearish engulfing week and closed on its 200-week eMA. The final hour of trade printed a bullish hammer on high volume so there’s potential for a bounce, although we’d look for any signs of weakness below the 7368 – 7380 zone.

The China A50 produced a bearish inside week after finding resistance at last week’s high. 15,600 is the next level for bulls to defend. The Hang Seng fell for a fourth consecutive session. The daily trend remains bullish above 24,870 and we’re waiting for evidence of a corrective low to form. Weak manufacturing data over the weekend could weigh further on these indices, especially if Caixin PMI read at 12:45 tracks lower.

Japan’s conservative party remained in power at Sunday’s election, although Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has lost some authority as the opposition took some seats away from him. The LDC (Liberal Democratic Party) and its smaller coalition partner (Komeito) have so far won 274 seats of the 261 required for a majority, although it is down from 305 seats previously. Futures markets are yet to open, but the Nikkei 225 closed at 28,892 and rose 0.3% last week.

 

ASX 200 Market Internals:

20211101asxperformersCI

ASX 200: 7323.7 (-1.44%), 31 October 2021

  • Healthcare (-0.1%) was the strongest sector and Real Estate (-2.52%) was the weakest
  • 11 out of the 11 sectors closed lower
  • 5 out of the 11 sectors outperformed the index
  • 33 (16.50%) stocks advanced, 160 (80.00%) stocks declined
  • 64% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 51.5% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 43.5% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

 

Outperformers:

  • + 6.92%-GUD Holdings Ltd(GUD.AX)
  • + 5.63%-Reece Ltd(REH.AX)
  • + 4.25%-JB Hi-Fi Ltd(JBH.AX)

 

Underperformers:

  • -6.23%-Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE(URW.AX)
  • -4.4%-Pointsbet Holdings Ltd(PBH.AX)
  • -4.22%-Megaport Ltd(MP1.AX)

 

Forex:

The US dollar was the strongest major on Friday which saw the US dollar index (DXY) print a bullish engulfing candle during its most bullish session in over 4-months. Conversely, EUR/USD fell to a 2-week low and appears a 3-wave correction is now complete. The weekly chart posted a bearish outside week and closed below the 200-week eMA.

 

The Australian dollar rose for a fourth week and briefly touched a 16-week high, although dollar strength saw it hand back some gains on Friday. Whilst the trend remains bullish on the daily chart momentum is waning, so we see the potential for a pullback.

 

USD/JPY continues to consolidate just off its 3-year highs and above its 20-day eMA. We’re looking for an eventual bullish breakout and for prices to hold above 113.00.  

Final PMI for Australian manufacturing and services PMI are released at 08:30 and 09:00 respectively, then at 11:30 ANZ job adverts and home loans data is released. South Korean trade data is scheduled for 11:00 and is seen as a proxy for global demand, then we have final PMI’s for South Korea and Japan at 11:30. We’ll also be keeping an eye on China’s manufacturing PMI at 12:45 given the NBS read fell to 49.2 over the weekend, down from 49.6.

 

Learn how to trade forex

 

Commodities:

The strong dollar weighed on metals and helped bears to break gold’s bullish channel. Despite its best attempts, it only managed to close above 1800 one day last week before printing a bearish hammer on Thursday and bearish engulfing candle on Friday.

Gold broken the lower trendline of its bullish channel on Friday

 

Furthermore, a bearish divergence and sell signal has formed on the stochastic oscillator. Whilst the trend channel has been penetrated, support has been found around 1780 where the 20 and 50-day eMA’s reside, so there is potential for a minor bounce from current levels. Ultimately we remain bearish below 1800 and now seeking a break of Friday’s low as part of its next bearish move.

Oil prices held above $80 last week with WTI printing a bullish hammer at the 20-day eMA followed by a second hammer (and up day) on Friday. The daily trend remains bullish and $85 is the next key level for bulls top conquer to extend this trend.

 

Up Next (Times in AEST)

20211101calendarAEST

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex Commodities Indices China PMI

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    USA flag
    US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    Yesterday 04:16 PM
      Vote being posted in ballot box
      EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – February 21, 2025
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:29 PM
        japan_03
        USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 12:18 AM

          This report is intended for general circulation only. It should not be construed as a recommendation, or an offer (or solicitation of an offer) to buy or sell any financial products. The information provided does not take into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before you act on any recommendation that may be contained in this report, independent advice ought to be sought from a financial adviser regarding the suitability of the investment product, taking into account your specific investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd., may distribute reports produced by its respective foreign entities or affiliates within the StoneX group of companies or third parties pursuant to an arrangement under Regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where the report is distributed to a person in Singapore who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or an institutional investor (as defined in the Securities Futures Act), StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. accepts legal responsibility to such persons for the contents of the report only to the extent required by law. Singapore recipients should contact StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. at 6826 9988 for matters arising from, or in connection with the report.

          In the case of all other recipients of this report, to the extent permitted by applicable laws and regulations neither StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. nor its associated companies will be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information contained in this report and all such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the content of this report is complete or accurate.

          StoneX Financial Pte. Ltd. is not under any obligation to update this report.

          Trading CFDs and FX on margin carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for some investors. Consider your investment objectives, level of experience, financial resources, risk appetite and other relevant circumstances carefully. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your investments, including your initial deposits. If in doubt, please seek independent expert advice. Visit www.cityindex.com/en-sg/terms-and-policies for the complete Risk Disclosure Statement.