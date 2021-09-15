With elections out of the way the Norwegian Krone looks at oil and the Norges Bank

USD/NOK seems to have reverted to its normal self, which is trading inversely to oil and a hawkish central bank

September 16, 2021 1:43 AM

With elections out of the way, the Norwegian Krone looks at oil and the Norges Bank

Norway held elections on Monday, and the results were “as expected”, with the Labor party, along with the Socialist Left and the Center Party,  clinching victory over Conservatives in a race that was primarily dominated by the country’s future in oil.  The Labor Party campaigned on new green industries.  However, with WTI Crude Oil up 2.5% today, that didn’t stop the oil export-led country’s currency from strengthening.  Add in a hawkish Norges Bank,  which is expected to hike rates next week from 0% to 0.25%,  and there is good reason for the Norwegian Krone to go bid!

Trade USD/NOK now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

On a daily timeframe, USD/NOK formed a double top when price broke below the neckline of the formation on August 27th at 8.7153.  The second candlestick at the top of the formation was an evening star, which indicated the possibility of a reversal ahead.  The target for a double top pattern is the distance of the height of the pattern added to the breakout point, which is near 8.3025.  After USD/NOK broke the neckline, price began trading sideways at the 50% retracement level from the April 29th lows to the double top highs near 8.634 as traders waited for election day.  This formed a flag pattern.  Upon confirmation of the “as expected” results, USD/NOK continued its move lower and price broke below the bottom trendline of the flag on Tuesday, which continued today.  The target for a flag pattern is the distance of the flag “pole” added to the breakdown point, which is near 8.2605. 

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

On a 240-minute timeframe, price moved lower out of the flag pattern in an orderly downward channel formation.  Support is at the bottom trendline of the channel near 8.5608.  Below there, support is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the previously mentioned timeframe (on the daily chart)  near 8.523 and then horizontal support at 8.4209.  However, notice that the RSI is diverging from price.  This is an indication that USD/NOK may be ready to bounce to the top trendline of the channel, near 8.6409.  If price fails to continue lower, horizontal resistance above is at the September 8th highs of 8.772. Additional horizontal resistance is at 8.7770.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With elections out of the way, USD/NOK seems to have reverted to its normal self, which is trading inversely to oil and a hawkish central bank.  If oil continues to strengthen or if the Norges Bank indicates next week that they may hike again in the coming moths (ie remains hawkish), USD/NOK move to the double top target and flag target quite rapidly!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

 

Related tags: Forex NOK WTI Central Bank

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD holds support heading into CPI, but 1.40 remains achievable
Today 12:13 AM
USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
Yesterday 09:10 PM
Gold outlook: XAU/USD’s haven appeal recedes
Yesterday 04:15 PM
EURUSD, Nasdaq Outlook: Double Tops or Rallies Ahead?
Yesterday 01:07 PM
DAX analysis: Has the German index risen too far, too fast?
Yesterday 01:03 PM
GBPUSD, USDCAD Outlook: Dollar Loses Market Steam
Yesterday 08:11 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

canada_01
USD/CAD holds support heading into CPI, but 1.40 remains achievable
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 12:13 AM
    canada_06
    Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Heavy as Tariff Shock Fades, US Data Softens
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 06:06 AM
      Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
      Bullish-yen bets surge at record pace, USD outflows continue: COT report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:22 AM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: AUD/NZD Implied vols rise into RBA, RBNZ
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 16, 2025 11:11 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.