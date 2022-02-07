﻿

Weekly COT report Net long exposure to gold fell sharply last week

Given the lacklustre bounce on gold alongside a rise in short bets and closure of longs last week, we retain the view that its recent bounce is corrective.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
February 7, 2022 12:42 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
View last week's COT report

As of Tuesday 1st February 2022:

  • Net-long exposure to gold fell at its fastest weekly rate in nearly 3-years
  • Silver traders reduced net-long exposure to a 6-week low
  • Traders were their most bullish on palladium in 10-weeks
  • Net-short exposure to palladium futures fell to 5-month low
20220207cotFOREXci Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report  

AUD futures:

20220207cotAUDci

Being short AUD futures is by no means a new idea, as traders have been met-short the currency since May last year and at a record amount in October 2021 and January 2022. Whilst gross shorts remained effectively flat last week, gross longs increased for a second consecutive week with around 9.7k contracts added over this period. Whilst this may not be an ideal long signal, it does warrant caution being short the Aussie at such extreme levels.

CAD futures:

20220207cotCADci

Traders increased net-long exposure to Canadian dollar futures to a 28-week high and has been mostly a function of short-covering. Gross shorts were trimmed for a fourth straight week by -6.7k contracts to a 29-week low. Yet longs were also trimmed very slightly by -473 contracts. So that is not a compelling bull-case as we really want to see fresh longs initiate, but there is even less reason to short and plenty of room for longs to increase, looking at the data.

As of Tuesday 1st February 2022:

  • Net-long exposure to gold fell at its fastest weekly rate in nearly 3-years
  • Silver traders reduced net-long exposure to a 6-week low
  • Traders were their most bullish on palladium in 10-weeks
  • Net-short exposure to palladium futures fell to 5-month low

Gold futures:

20220207cotGOLDci

Net-short exposure to gold futures fell at their fastest weekly rate in nearly 3-years last week. And it is worth noting that the move was fuelled by 34.4k long contracts being closed (fastest rate in 27 months) and 10.6k short contracts added. Given gold has only grinded higher following its hard fall from $1850 then we retain the view that this is a corrective bounce.

Platinum futures:

20220207cotPLATINUMci

We noted in Friday’s video that over 6,000 gross short contracts were closed two weeks ago, which is its most aggressive week of bearish capitulation since July 2020. Whilst just 47 short contracts were closed last week there was a slight increase in net longs by 742 contracts. We therefore remain hopeful that price can remain supported above the 200-day eMA and break ad head towards $1100.

How to trade with City Index

You can easily trade with City Index by using these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Forex Commodities USD Market Sentiment COT/USD Technical Analysis AUD Gold platinum

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:44 AM
AUD/USD lower as the RBA enters perpetual-hold mode
Today 04:55 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: BOJ scraps negative rates but not bond buys, pressuring yen
Today 04:21 AM
Bad news for long bond bulls following bearish break
Today 02:30 AM
The US dollar could be undervalued if commodities continue to rip higher
Today 02:03 AM
AUD/USD, USD/JPY in focus for RBA and BOJ meetings: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:05 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Downward trend
AUD/USD lower as the RBA enters perpetual-hold mode
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:55 AM
    Chart showing uptrend
    The US dollar could be undervalued if commodities continue to rip higher
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 02:03 AM
      japan_02
      AUD/USD, USD/JPY in focus for RBA and BOJ meetings: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 09:05 PM
        FOMC Meeting Preview: Deciphering the Dot Dilemma for the Fed
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        Yesterday 05:35 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.