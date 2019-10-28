Week Ahead Brexit Fed NFP and Earnings Galore

This week will be a busier one, featuring lots of key data, a couple of central bank meetings and more Brexit drama. But first thing is first - daylight saving time has shifted for many regions including the UK, Eurozone and Switzerland, which means we will be one hour closer to New York, but for a limited time only. The summer time in North America ends next Sunday.

Brexit set to dominate agenda in early parts of this week

There won’t be much in the way of important data to look forward to today or on Tuesday, but the EU has announced a new date for Brexit after they agreed in principle to delay the UK’s departure date last week. As expected, they have agreed to a three-month extension until 31st January, but with the option to allow the UK to leave the bloc sooner if both sides ratify the divorce agreement in time. Meanwhile the House of Commons is set to vote later today on PM Boris Johnson’s call for an election on 12th December. We are expecting heightened volatility for the pound and the FTSE, as the new week gets underway.

Here are this week’s key data highlights:

Wednesday: Aussie CPI German CPI US ADP payrolls and GDP

BOC and FOMC

Thursday: China manufacturing PMI , Aussie Building Approvals and ANZ New Zealand Business Confidence

BOJ Canadian GDP and a handful of US macro pointers

Friday: China Caixin Manufacturing PMI US nonfarm payrolls and wages , ISM manufacturing PMI and speeches by Fed’s Clarida, Quarles and Williams.

