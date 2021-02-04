﻿

VIDEO USDCAD ahead of payroll data

February 5, 2021 3:37 AM
Both the US and Canada release payroll data on Friday morning.  US is expecting NFP to be +62,000 jobs while Canada is expecting a decrease of 45,500 jobs.  USD/CAD has been moving higher despite Crude moving higher as well.  The pair is attempting to move above trendline resistance near 1.2830, which would target near 1.3025.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Economic Calendar

