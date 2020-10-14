VIDEO The Macroeconomic Impact of the 2020 Presidential Election

Matt Weller, Yousef Abbasi, and Vincent Deluard discuss the macroeconomic impact of the 2020 election.

October 15, 2020 1:28 AM
Vote being posted in ballot box
A conversation about the general state of the US Presidential Election, the prospects for a "Blue Wave" Election, key stock market sectors, and the international implications of a potential Biden or Trump win, featuring Matt Weller, Global Head of Research at City Index, Yousef Abbasi, Director of Institutional Equities at StoneX, and Vincent Deluard, Director of Global Macro Strategy at StoneX:

