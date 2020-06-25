USDJPY Stages Powerful Rebound Amid Uncertainties

On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, USD/JPY continues a Powerful Rebound from a low of 106.35 seen yesterday (June 24)...

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 25, 2020 10:32 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

USD/JPY Stages Powerful Rebound Amid Uncertainties

Overnight (June 24), U.S. stocks lost over 2% as investors' confidence in the economic recovery was shaken by resurging coronavirus cases. The U.S. recorded a one-day total of more than 36,000 new cases, the highest level since late April. California, Florida and Oklahoma reported record highs in new cases.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund lowered its 2020 global GDP growth forecast to -4.9% from -3.0% previously, warning against a deeper global recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amid worries of an unsustainable rebound in demand for oil, oil prices plunged nearly 6% overnight.

Also, the U.S. government has been reported to be considering new tariffs on some European countries, which could heighten trade tensions between the two regions.

However, the U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies showing the currency's top safe-haven attraction amid all these uncertainties. Overnight, EUR/USD retreated 0.5%, GBP/USD slid 0.9%, while USD/JPY bounced 0.5%.


On an Intraday 30-minute Chart, USD/JPY continues a Rebound from a low of 106.35 seen yesterday (June 24).  


Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Currently it keeps trading at Levels Above the Ascending 20-period Moving Average.

And the Relative Strength Index remains at elevated levels in the 70s, suggesting continued upward momentum for the pair.

As long as USD/JPY continues to rebound, it is expected encounter Resistance at 107.45 (around the high of June 17) and 107.65 (around the high of June 16)  on the upside.

Bullish investors should raise the Key Support (Stop-loss) Level to 106.85 (around the 50-period moving average).

Related tags: Forex JPY USD

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.