USDCAD Breaks Key Trendline Amid Its Worst Week Of The Year

USD/CAD suffered its most bearish week of the year on Friday, breaking the January 2018 trendline and signalling a longer-term reversal could be unfolding.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2019 12:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
  • USD/CAD suffered its most bearish week of the year by Friday’s close, following weaker than expected earnings data within May’s NFP report.  
  • Prices appear stretched on the daily chart, so we’re hoping prices can retrace and consolidate below a resistance level before seeking a short setup.
  • We’re targeting the February lows, which is also near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level. If this level breaks, it confirms a long-term reversal on the weekly charts.
  • Whilst traders remain net-short the Canadian dollar futures market, their bearishness has been dwindling throughout the year which can of course happened ahead of a major reversal.


Related tags: Dollar Forex Video

Latest market news

View more
S&P500 Forecast: SPX hits a record high, boosted by Nvidia earnings
Today 01:13 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Stronger EZ data underpins euro as dollar weakens
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:54 AM
Crude Oil, Nat Gas Analysis: Oil Inventories Increase and NGAS Next in Sight
Today 07:59 AM
WTI crude slides to range lows, nears sweet spot for longer-term bulls
Today 05:42 AM
EUR/USD on the ropes as US dollar bears back peddle
Today 05:03 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

interest_rates_02
US dollar correction kicks in, AUD/USD firm ahead of CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
April 23, 2024 11:09 PM
    interest_rates_02
    US dollar ponders correction as bond prices approach support
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    April 18, 2024 06:20 AM
      Research
      US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 16, 2024 11:30 AM
        Forex trading
        Dollar and EUR/USD analysis – February 7, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 7, 2024 03:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.