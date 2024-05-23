USD thrives, AUD/USD dives, flash PMIs up next: Asian Open

USD rallied against all FX majors except the pound on Wednesday following thanks to not-so-dovish FOMC minutes. AUD/USD now finds itself struggling to hold 66c.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 8:34 AM
aus_04
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The US dollar and British pound were the strongest forex majors on Wednesday following thanks to not-so-dovish FOMC minutes, hot UK inflation figures and a snap UK election. The minutes revealed disappointment from Fed members that inflation had not slowed as quickly as expected, which echoed recent comments from members after the meeting and backed up the ‘higher-for-longer’ narrative for the Fed’s interest rates.

202405237audusd

 

The US dollar was hinting at breakouts ahead of the European open, which eventually saw USD/CHF lead the way with a break above 0.9120 to reach my 0.9150/65 target zone, DXY stop just shy of the 105 target, EUR/USD break trend support and AUD/USD confirm a head and shoulders top on the 4-hour chart.

 

 

Hot UK inflation figures have poured cold water on hopes of a BOE cut in June. Core CPI only slowed to 3.9%, compared with 4.2% prior and 3.6% expected and rose 0.9% m/m versus 0.6% prior and 0.7% expected. GBP/USD initially rallied in line with my bias, but as outlined in yesterday’s CPI preview, I suspect upside potential for the British pound could be limited from here.

 

Gold prices were quick to buckle under US dollar strength, sending spot prices below $2400 during its worst day in three weeks and the equally-weighted gold basket to a 3-day lower, after it failed to retest its record high set in April. A move we warned of earlier this week.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q2 2024

 

 

The RBNZ surprised traders in Wednesday’s Asian session by revealing the had discussed the potential to raise interest rates at yesterday’s meeting, initially sending NZD/USD 1% higher and the Kiwi dollar rose against all FX majors. Ultimately decided to hold their cash rate at 5.5%, and markets were clearly positioned for a slightly dovish tine – not the hawkish undertone delivered.

 

Volatility struck Nvidia shares during after-hour trade after earing beat expectations and the company announced a 10:1 stock split. The Nasdaq 100 futures predictably mimicked the move but with less volatility, printing a fresh record high before pulling back near the day’s open price.

 

 

Economic events (times in AEST)

Flash PMIs are the key theme for today, and whilst the reports from Australian and Japan tend not to be big market movers for their respective currencies, they can sometimes provide a lead on what to expect in the European and US sessions is incoming data is one-sided. But what traders would prefer to see is a divergence between regions. And with the US dollar regaining its footing, a weak set of PMIs from Europe coupled with stronger-than-expected PMIs from the US could bode well for the USD dollar and to towards 105.20.

20240516pmi

 

  • 08:45 – New Zealand retail sales
  • 09:00 – Australian flash PMIs (manufacturing, services)
  • 09:50 – Japan foreigner purchases of stocks/bonds
  • 10:30 – Japan’s flash PMIs (manufacturing, services)
  • 17:15 – French flash PMIs (manufacturing, services)
  • 17:30 – Germany flash PMIs (manufacturing, services)
  • 18:00 – Euro Area flash PMIs (manufacturing, services)
  • 18:30 – UK flash PMIs flash PMIs (manufacturing, services)
  • 22:30 – US jobless claims
  • 23:45 – US flash PMIs (manufacturing, services)

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

The Australian dollar has played relatively well with my near-term outlooks this past week or so. We saw the breakout to a YTD high, even if it was short lived. Ultimately AUD/USD succumbed to USD strength on Wednesday to break back beneath 0.6650 and shows the potential to head towards the 06580 support zone, although there’s several technical levels nearby that could prompt a bounce first.

 

Wednesday’s low formed at a high-volume node (HVN) and weekly S1 pivot, just above the 66c handle. The 1-hour RSI also reached its most oversold level since May 1st. Therefore AUD/USD may be one for bears to consider fading into rallies, perhaps around Wednesday’s low or the daily pivot around a 38.2% Fibonacci level.

20240523audusd

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Oil WTI Trade Ideas Gold ASX USD JPY AUD USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold, silver, copper hit by higher rates, stretched positioning, bias remains to buy dips
Yesterday 11:53 PM
Gold outlook remains positive despite drop ahead of FOMC minutes
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Room to Run if NVDA Earnings Beat?
Yesterday 03:39 PM
AUD/USD outlook supported by rallying metals and Chinese markets
Yesterday 01:36 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX slips ahead of FOMC minutes, Nvidia earnings
Yesterday 01:07 PM
GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:49 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
AUD/NZD hints at swing low before RBNZ, ASX seeks breakout: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
May 21, 2024 10:38 PM
    gold_03
    Gold hesitates at its ATH, USD drifting higher towards 105: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 20, 2024 10:35 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD, ASX 200 eye a solid close for the week: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 16, 2024 10:20 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD breaks out, USD/JPY rolls over amidst worst day of 2024 for USD
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 15, 2024 11:22 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.