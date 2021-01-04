US stocks fall out of bed on first day of year pushing US Dollar higher SP 500 GBPUSD AUDUSD

When stocks move in one direction, the DXY is currently moving in the other direction

January 5, 2021 1:53 AM

US stocks fall out of bed on first day of year, pushing US Dollar higher: S&P 500, GBP/USD, AUD/USD

The US stock market opened the year like a bat out of hell and quickly sold off 120 handles from its all-time highs overnight at 3773.25 to current intraday lows at 3652.50.  The S&P 500 is currently holding the upward sloping trendline from back in January 2018, near todays lows.  The US Dollar Index has been trading inversely with the S&P 500 since stocks made pandemic lows on March 23rd.  The current correlation coefficient between the S&P 500 and the US Dollar Index (DXY) is -.60.  So, as the S&P 500 falls, the DXY goes bid.

Source: Tradingview.com, City Index

GBP/USD

The Pound vs the US Dollar had been moving higher into the end of the year. The pair broke out of its upward sloping channel on December 30th, where it has been since September, only to run into horizontal resistance at 1.3700.  GBP/USD moved back into the channel today on the strength of the US Dollar.  The RSI had put in 3 lower highs as price put in 3 higher highs, an indication price may turn lower. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 60-minute timeframe, GBP/USD has pulled back to horizontal support just above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the December 28th lows to today’s highs.  Buyers may be looking to enter the market at the lows near 1.3541 and the 61.8% level near 1.3520.  Horizontal support is at 1.3469 and 1.3429.  Intraday resistance above is at 1.3620 and the day’s highs near 1.3703.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

AUD/USD

AUD/USD has been moving aggressively higher since moving November 2nd  as price held 0.7000.  On December 31st, 2020, AUD/USD formed a shooting star candlestick just above the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the highs of September 1st to the lows of November 2nd, near 0.7677.  The RSI was also diverging with price.  Today, price moved lower, back below the 161.8% Fibonacci level.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 60-minute timeframe, AUD/USD formed a double to near 0.7740 and broke the neckline at 0.7681.   The target for a double to is the height of the pattern added to the breakout level, which comes in near horizontal support at 0.7622.  Watch for buyers to enter there who may wish to take advantage of the dips.  Resistance is at the double top neckline near 0.7681 and today’s highs at 0.7740.  Horizontal support below is at 0.7554, 0.7518, and 0.7461.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

There are any number of reasons stocks could have sold off today, but the point to remember is that when stocks move in one direction, the DXY is currently moving in the other direction.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Learn more about index trading opportunities.

Related tags: Forex SPX 500 USD

Latest market news

View more
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Respond to First 2024 Test Below $2k
Today 02:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
Today 02:00 AM
The Week Ahead: S&P 500 Uptrend May Come Down to NVDA Earnings
Yesterday 05:04 PM
US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
Yesterday 11:30 AM
USD/JPY reclaims 150 as US yields push higher into producer price inflation report
Yesterday 02:15 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Forecast: Can PMIs Break the Bearish Trend?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 02:00 AM
    Research
    US Dollar analysis: More inflation data looming - Forex Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:30 AM
      Research
      USD/JPY analysis: US dollar rally not over yet
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      February 15, 2024 03:00 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD analysis: Hawkish Lagarde underpins euro ahead of key US data
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 15, 2024 10:55 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.