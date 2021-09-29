US Dollar Index DXY reaches new 2021 highs

With a hawkish Fed, the DXY has room to run higher

September 29, 2021 4:31 PM

US Dollar Index (DXY) reaches new 2021 highs

The US Dollar Index (DXY) had been on a nice run since early September leading into last week’s FOMC statement. Although Powell and gang appeared to be on the more hawkish side, the DXY had sold off on what seemed like a “Buy the rumor, sell the fact” type of trade.  However, as markets began to decipher the language over the next few days, traders decided Powell was more hawkish than expected during the press conference, using such phrases as “tapering could conclude by the middle of next year” and “Many of the FOMC feel substantial further progress test on employment test has been met.  MY OWN VIEW IS THAT IT IS ALL BUT MET.”  Volatility ensued into the close that day, however DXY bulls continued to buy the US Dollar dips moving forward. 

What is the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

On Thursday, the DXY closed at highest level in 2021, reaching highs not seen since early November 2020!  The US Dollar made a 2021 low early in January at 89.20 and moved to a  high on March 31st at 93.44.  The pair fell back and tried to re-test the January lows, reaching 89.53.  This created a descending wedge (bullish) and price broke higher out of the wedge.  On August 20th, the DXY reached a new yearly high at 93.72! Today, the DXY once again made new highs for the year, reaching as high as 93.89 thus far!  And there still appears to be plenty of room to go.  Next level of resistance isn’t until the November 2020 highs at 94.285 and then and upward sloping trendline dating back to April 2011 near 94.40.  Above there are the highs from September 2020 at 94.74!

20210929dxydayilyci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

As the Euro makes up 57% of the US Dollar Index, one would expect the EUR/USD to move in the opposite direction from the DXY.  EUR/USD reached a new yearly low today at 1.1656 thus far, taking out the lows from August 20th at 1.1664.  If EUR/USD is to continue lower, there is a confluence of support at the lows of November 4th, 2020 and the 127.2% Fibonacci retracement from the August 20th lows to the September 3rd highs, between 1.1597 and 1.1602. Below there is the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe at 1.1512 and horizontal support dating back to March 2020 at 1.1495.  Resistance above on the daily timeframe is at a confluence of horizontal resistance and the 50 Day Moving Average between 1.1770 and 1.1778.  Above there is a long-term upward sloping trendline from the September 3rd highs at 1.1908.

20210929eurusddailyci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X


Trade EUR/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

With a hawkish Fed, the DXY has room to run higher.  The next meeting isn’t until November 3rd, at which time the FOMC is almost sure to announce tapering will begin (barring a terrible NFP print next Friday).  The ECB has been rather neutral.  Therefore, unless the ECB changes their tune, we may see more EUR/USD weakness.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.

Related tags: DXY EUR Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest DXY articles

USA flag
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 04:16 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD Fibonacci Support Test, DXY 107.35 Resistance
    By:
    James Stanley
    February 19, 2025 07:41 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      US Dollar Short-term Outlook: USD Bears Charge Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      February 14, 2025 02:00 PM
        Forex trading
        Dollar forecast: US Dollar Index (DXY) off highs on firmer risk appetite
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        February 6, 2025 05:30 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.