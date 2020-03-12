Trump Fails To Reassure ECB Up Next

So far what we are seeing is that a coordinated approach from policy makers at the levels being offered is not calming the markets. Equity indices are trading in bear market territory, down 20% from recent highs. With fear driving these markets it would appear that we aren’t going to see any form of sustained turnaround until the prognosis of the virus improves and infections start declining,

ECB up next

Attention will now turn to the ECB. contrary to the BoE and the Fed has not yet acted to counter the escalating crisis. However, the ECB has significantly less room to manoeuvre given the negative rates and current asset purchase programme.

The broad expectation is that the ECB will take action. The ECB are expected to make a 10-basis point rate cut taking it to -0.6%. They are also expected to increase asset purchases, or bond buying, to €40 billion per month. This will be the first real test for ECB Governor Christine Lagarde and she may have to sacrifice unity among policy makers in order to not underwhelm the market.

However, evidence has shown that big coordinated moves has failed to underpin the market so can a 10 basis point cut by the ECB really do anything? On the other hand, not acting could inject further fear into a very scared market.







