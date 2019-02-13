Markets update: trade talks and Brexit talk
- A third consecutive day of global stock market gains is on track after Washington signals that talks with Beijing are progressing, with a “little” slide of the 1st March deadline possible
- European shares hold firm as sectors sensitive to last year’s tariff hikes react well. Mining and metal and technology indices are up 1% to 1.5%
- Iberian shares lag; IBEX-35 falls 0.2%; PSI-20 off 0.9%. Region’s bond yields rise on higher chances of a snap Spanish election
- U.S. futures hold positive territory
- European indices → DAX: +0.2%; FTSE MIB: +0.6%; STOXX: +0.4%; FTSE: +0.5%;
- U.S. index futures → Dow: +0.3%; S&P: +0.3%; Nasdaq: +0.5%
Stock highlights
- European earnings take a turn for the better as Akzo Nobel, the Dutch chemical group beats forecasts, lifting its shares 3.4% and the chemical sector by 1%
- Smurfit Kappa has a similar impact on rival paper and packaging firms as the Irish group’s stock adds 4% on above-forecast earnings
- Investors are more optimistic about Europe’s corporate outlook as a weekly consensus forecast for Q4 rises for the first time since mid-November.
- The trend of less than solid banking earnings continues though. Loan losses drag ABN Amro’s Q4 results lower
FX
- Sterling stand outs, despite increasingly byzantine Brexit prospects and inflation at a two-year low. Fresh, albeit flimsy, Brexit delay talk sparked a 70-pip cable surge earlier and a 40-odd pip EUR/GBP run though a fade is now on
- NZD/JPY’s RBNZ-fuelled advance ran into offers near ¥76 echoing a ¥75.91 top that kicked off a correction a week ago
- The broader backdrop is a weakening dollar as its safe-haven trade-related appeal dwindle
- Most majors move off highs into the U.S. CPI release at the bottom of the hour
Remaining data/highlights