A third consecutive day of global stock market gains is on track

February 13, 2019 7:21 PM
Markets update: trade talks and Brexit talk

  • A third consecutive day of global stock market gains is on track after Washington signals that talks with Beijing are progressing, with a “little” slide of the 1st March deadline possible
  • European shares hold firm as sectors sensitive to last year’s tariff hikes react well. Mining and metal and technology indices are up 1% to 1.5%
  • Iberian shares lag; IBEX-35 falls 0.2%; PSI-20 off 0.9%. Region’s bond yields rise on higher chances of a snap Spanish election
  • U.S. futures hold positive territory
  • European indices → DAX: +0.2%; FTSE MIB: +0.6%; STOXX: +0.4%; FTSE: +0.5%;
  • U.S. index futures  → Dow: +0.3%; S&P: +0.3%; Nasdaq: +0.5%

Stock highlights

  • European earnings take a turn for the better as Akzo Nobel, the Dutch chemical group beats forecasts, lifting its shares 3.4% and the chemical sector by 1%
  • Smurfit Kappa has a similar impact on rival paper and packaging firms as the Irish group’s stock adds 4% on above-forecast earnings
  • Investors are more optimistic about Europe’s corporate outlook as a weekly consensus forecast for Q4 rises for the first time since mid-November.
  • The trend of less than solid banking earnings continues though. Loan losses drag ABN Amro’s Q4 results lower

FX

  • Sterling stand outs, despite increasingly byzantine Brexit prospects and inflation at a two-year low. Fresh, albeit flimsy, Brexit delay talk sparked a 70-pip cable surge earlier and a 40-odd pip EUR/GBP run though a fade is now on
  • NZD/JPY’s RBNZ-fuelled advance ran into offers near ¥76 echoing a ¥75.91 top that kicked off a correction a week ago
  • The broader backdrop is a weakening dollar as its safe-haven trade-related appeal dwindle
  • Most majors move off highs into the U.S. CPI release at the bottom of the hour

Remaining data/highlights


          Local Time

          Country

          Indicator Name

          Period

          Reuters Poll

          Actual

          Prior

          Revised

          02:00

          China (Mainland)

          Total Social Financing

          Jan

          3,250.00B

          1,589.80B

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          CPI MM

          Jan

          -0.7%

          -0.8%

          0.2%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          CPI YY

          Jan

          1.9%

          1.8%

          2.1%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          RPI MM

          Jan

          -0.8%

          -0.9%

          0.4%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          RPI YY

          Jan

          2.6%

          2.5%

          2.7%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          RPIX YY

          Jan

          2.5%

          2.7%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          PPI Input Prices MM NSA

          Jan

          0.3%

          -0.1%

          -1.0%

          -1.6%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          PPI Input Prices YY NSA

          Jan

          3.8%

          2.9%

          3.7%

          3.2%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          PPI Output Prices MM NSA

          Jan

          0.0%

          0.0%

          -0.3%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          PPI Output Prices YY NSA

          Jan

          2.2%

          2.1%

          2.5%

          2.4%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          PPI Core Output MM NSA

          Jan

          0.2%

          0.4%

          0.2%

          0.1%

          09:30

          United Kingdom

          PPI Core Output YY NSA

          Jan

          2.3%

          2.4%

          2.5%

          2.4%

          10:00

          Euro Zone

          Industrial Production MM

          Dec

          -0.4%

          -0.9%

          -1.7%

          10:00

          Euro Zone

          Industrial Production YY

          Dec

          -3.2%

          -4.2%

          -3.3%

          -3.0%

          13:30

          United States

          Core CPI YY, NSA

          Jan

          2.1%

          2.2%

          2.2%

          13:30

          United States

          CPI MM, SA

          Jan

          0.1%

          0.0%

          -0.1%

          0.0%

          13:30

          United States

          CPI YY, NSA

          Jan

          1.5%

          1.6%

          1.9%

          13:30

          United States

          Labor Costs Prelim

          Q4

          1.7%

          0.9%

          13:30

          United States

          Productivity Prelim

          Q4

          1.7%

          2.3%

          2.2%

          23:50

          Japan

          GDP QQ

          Q4

          0.4%