Stock Indices Weekly Technical Outlook 13 to 17 Jan

Watch 3280 key resistance on the S&P 500 while bullish breakouts from respective range resistances have materialised in Hang Seng, ASX 200 & DAX

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 13, 2020 10:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

S&P 500 – Mix elements, watch 3280 key resistance



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 3280 & 3345/70

Supports: 3195, 3150 & 3070

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Last week, the SP 500 Index (proxy for the S&P 500 futures) had a roller coaster ride where it dropped by -1.60% on 08 Jan during the Asian session after Iran’s missile strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq. It has pierced below the 3195 downside trigger level (printed an intraday low of 3181) before it staged a V-shaped recovery in the next 4 hours and rallied to print another fresh all-time high of 3286 on last Fri, 10 Jan European session. However, positive momentum has failed to make a follow through during last Fri U.S. session where the Index has undergone a slide of -0.70% from its European session high of 3286 and a recorded a daily close below the 3280 medium-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our previous report (click here for a recap).

Mix elements now as the daily RSI oscillator has continued to flash a bearish divergence signal in place since 03 Jan 2019. Prefer to turn neutral first between 3280 and 3195. Only a daily close above 3280 sees a continuation of the impulsive up move to target the next resistances at 3345 and 3370 next. On the flipside, a break with a daily close below 3195 opens up scope for a corrective decline (wave 4/) towards 3150 follow by 3070 within a major uptrend phase.

Nikkei 225 – Watch 24400 & 22940



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Resistances: 24400, 24800/25000 & 25650

Supports: 22940, 22500 & 21340

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Last week, the Japan 225 Index (proxy for the Nikkei 225 futures) has managed to stage a recovery of 4% after it printed an intraday low of 22944 but the Index is still below the 24400 key medium-term pivotal resistance as per highlighted in our previous report.

Mix elements as the Index is still “trapped” within major sideways configuration in place since 23 Jan 2018. Thus, prefer to turn neutral first between 24400 and 22940. Only a daily close below 22940 reinstates the bearish tone for a slide towards the lower area of the major sideways configuration to target the next supports at 22500 and 21340. On the flipside, a clearance with a daily close above 24400 opens scope for a rally to target the next resistances at 24800/25000 follow by 25650 (Fibonacci projection cluster).

Hang Seng – Bullish breakout above major resistance



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 28400

Pivot (key support): 27900

Resistances: 29000 & 30300

Next supports: 27100 & 26550

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

The Hong Kong 50 Index (proxy for Hang Seng Index futures) has continued to inch high and staged a bullish breakout from its major descending resistance that has capped previous rebound since its 33530 all-time high printed on 29 Jan 2018.

Our earlier bearish conviction for a slide towards 27100 and 26550 has been reduced. Flip to bullish bias for in any dips above the 27900 key medium-term pivotal support for a further potential up move to target the next resistance at 30300 (03 May 2019 swing high). On the other hand, a daily close below 27900 reinstates the bearish tone for a slide back towards the support zone of 27100/26550 (the lower area of the sideways configuration in place since 26 Oct 2018).

ASX 200 – Bullish breakout from range/all-time high



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 6880

Pivot (key support): 6850

Resistances: 7040 & 7120/150

Next support: 6650/600

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Last week, the Australia 200 Index (proxy for the ASX 200 futures) has staged a bullish breakout with a daily close above the upper limit of the “Ascending Triangle” range resistance/all-time high area of 6880/890.

Flip to a bullish bias from our earlier neutral stance in any dips above the 6850 key medium-term pivotal support (pull-back support of a descending resistance from 29 Nov 2019 high & 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the recent up move from 02 Jan 2020 low to 10 Jan 2020 high) for another round of potential impulsive upleg to target the next resistances at 7040 and 7120/150 (Fibonacci expansion levels).

On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 6850 indicates a failure bullish breakout for a slide back towards the “Ascending Triangle” range support at 6650/600.

DAX – Potential start of another impulsive upleg sequence



click to enlarge charts

Key Levels (1 to 3 weeks)

Intermediate support: 13400

Pivot (key support): 13250

Resistances: 14600/750 & 14180

Next supports: 12900 & 12500

Directional Bias (1 to 3 weeks)

Last week, the Germany 30 Index (proxy for the DAX futures) has managed to stage a bullish breakout above the 13450 resistance of a medium-term range configuration in place since 19 Nov 2019.

Flip to a bullish bias from our earlier neutrality stance above the 13250 key medium-term pivotal support (also the lower boundary of the ascending channel from 15 Aug 2019 low) for a further potential push up to retest the all-time high area of 14600/750 before target the next resistance at 14180 (Fibonacci expansion cluster & the upper boundary of the ascending channel from 15 Aug 2019 low).

On the other hand, a break with a daily close below 13250 invalidates the bullish breakout for a reintegration back into the range for a slide back to retest the range support at 12900 in the first step.

Charts are from City Index Advantage TraderPro

 

Related tags: Indices Wall Street Australia 200 Germany 40

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
Today 06:30 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
Today 05:17 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
Today 03:50 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
Yesterday 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
Yesterday 08:32 PM
Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
Yesterday 06:30 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Indices articles

Circuit board
Nasdaq 100 – Dow Ratio: Focus on Concentration Rather than Timing Risk Trends - Top Trade of 2025
By:
John Kicklighter
January 1, 2025 10:00 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
      stocks_03
      S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
        stocks_03
        Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 19, 2024 01:37 AM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.