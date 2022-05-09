SP500 where to from here

Last week three central banks, the Federal Reserve, the RBA, and the Bank of England, raised interest rates as the battle to tame inflation intensified.

May 9, 2022 8:38 PM

Last week three central banks, the Federal Reserve, the RBA, and the Bank of England, raised interest rates as the battle to tame inflation intensified.

While the key U.S stock index the S&P500 finished the week down a seemingly sedate -0.2%, under the hood it was a very different story. The S&P500 traded in an extraordinarily wide 5.7% range and closed for a second consecutive session below 4200.

The question from here is will the expected path of aggressive central bank tightening into slowing growth emanating from the War in Ukraine and China’s Covid 19 lockdowns send the economy into recession and the S&P500 to new year to date lows. Or is a short-covering rally in the offering?

Last week, Fed Chair Powell indicated that there are two more 50 bp hikes coming in June and July. As such, most Fed speakers in the coming weeks are likely to reinforce the Fed Chairs’ hawkish message keeping the pressure on rate and equity markets in the coming months.

Fed Chair Powell stated last week that he is confident he can engineer a soft landing, however, his optimism appears somewhat misplaced. Most Fed tightening cycles have typically ended in recession.

In the event, that the Fed can’t thread the needle and the global economy enters a recession, the average decline in the S&P 500 over the past 11 recessions has been 26 per cent. Currently, the S&P 500 is 15.5% below its bull market, November high.

While a recession is no certainty, the downside risks are building. Last week the U.S ISM manufacturing data fell for a second straight month. A slowdown was seen in the production, new orders, and employment components.

This coming Friday, the University of Michigan consumer sentiment, is again expected to print at recessionary levels on concerns over rising inflation, the war in Ukraine, expectation of aggressive central bank tightening and elevated energy prices.

The preferred way to position for an intensification of the downside risks is to look to sell a bear market rally towards 4300 with a stop placed at 4425. The target would be a retest of range lows 4100 area.

SP500 daily chart 9th of April

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 9, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Wall Street Stocks Trade Ideas Indices Monthly Trade

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Wall Street articles

stocks_02
Wall Street gaps lower, ASX under pressure following Trump’s tariffs
By:
Matt Simpson
February 3, 2025 12:15 AM
    EUR/AUD taps out, Wall Street could throw the ASX a lifeline (for now)
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 14, 2025 04:22 AM
      stocks_08
      With Wall Street bucking its Thanksgiving trend, the ASX could struggle
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 27, 2024 09:55 PM
        Yen Rises, Nvidia, Wall Street Falters as US Mulls AI-Chip Export Ban
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 15, 2024 09:53 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.