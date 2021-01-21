SARB leaves rates unchanged amid new variant of coronavirus USDZAR GBPZAR

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) left rates unchanged at 3.5%, a record low

January 22, 2021 1:59 AM

SARB leaves rates unchanged amid new variant of coronavirus: USD/ZAR, GBP/ZAR

Little is discussed regarding the effect of the coronavirus (and its variant) on the South African economy.  Earlier today, the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) left rates unchanged at 3.5%, a record low.  The central bank had cut interest rates by 300 bps over the last year, however the decision makers determined that risks to growth and inflation were balanced, despite South Africa having 1.3 million coronavirus cases of its own, including a new variant strain which is said to be 50% more infectious.  Additionally, the richest country in Africa has yet to roll out vaccines, saying that they will begin vaccinating people in the first half of 2021!  Do Rand traders agree with the SARB?

USD/ZAR

USD/ZAR had put in an all time high on April 6th, 2020 at 19.3390.  Since then, the pair has been moving steadily lower and put in a recent low near 14.5050 on January 4th, which is near pre-pandemic levels. USD/ZAR bounced to a downward sloping trendline from the April highs near 15.6610 on January 11th and began moving lower again. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 60-minute timeframe, the pair USD/ZAR has been moving in a downward sloping channel and  retraced to the 78.6% Fibonacci level from the lows of January 4th to the highs of January 11th, near 14.7500.  This level confluences with horizontal support and short-term trendline support. After the SARB announcement, the pair bounced. First horizontal resistance above is at  15.0525.  If price can move above there, sellers will be sitting at the top trendline of the downward sloping channel near 15.2000.  Support is back at today’s lows near 14.7500, then the January 4th lows near 14.5000.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

GBP/ZAR

GBP/ZAR has followed a similar path to USD/ZAR, however, with more volatility!  After peaking in April near 23.7118, the pair moved lower and had a large bounce in July.  From there, the pair moved lower towards support at 19.5514, forming a descending wedge.  GBP/ZAR put in shooting star reversal candle on December 21st at the support level, forming a false breakdown below the bottom trendline of the wedge.  Price then reversed and broke out higher above the descending wedge (as one would expect) and is currently forming a flag pattern near 20.5250. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, price pulled back to the 50% retracement from the January 11th highs to today’s lows near 20.2900 and bounced.  GBP/ZAR is trading near current short-term resistance near 20.5768.  Just above there is the top downward sloping trendline from the flag near 20.6575.  On a breakout of the flag pattern the target is near 20.6550, however the pair must first get past the January 11th highs resistance at 21.1045.   Today’s low acts as first support near 20.3860.  Below there, bulls will be waiting at the bottom trendline of the flag and horizontal support near 20.1318.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Although South Africa is going through grave problems with the coronavirus and its own variant, the SARB feels that risks are balanced current interest rates at 3.50% are appropriate.  If South Africa continues to have trouble with the variant, perhaps more accommodation may be necessary.  Watch for headlines related to the South African variant the ability for the country to obtain the vaccine. 

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex ZAR Central Bank Coronavirus

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Today 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:28 AM
    Uptrend
    GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    February 21, 2025 05:35 PM
      japan_03
      USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          From time to time, StoneX Financial Pty Ltd (“we”, “our”) website may contain links to other sites and/or resources provided by third parties. These links and/or resources are provided for your information only and we have no control over the contents of those materials, and in no way endorse their content. Any analysis, opinion, commentary or research-based material on our website is for information and educational purposes only and is not, in any circumstances, intended to be an offer, recommendation or solicitation to buy or sell. You should always seek independent advice as to your suitability to speculate in any related markets and your ability to assume the associated risks, if you are at all unsure. No representation or warranty is made, express or implied, that the materials on our website are complete or accurate. We are not under any obligation to update any such material.

          As such, we (and/or our associated companies) will not be responsible or liable for any loss or damage incurred by you or any third party arising out of, or in connection with, any use of the information on our website (other than with regards to any duty or liability that we are unable to limit or exclude by law or under the applicable regulatory system) and any such liability is hereby expressly disclaimed.