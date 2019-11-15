Pound Pops on Brexit Headline

After weeks of headlines regarding the status of Brexit heading into the October 31st “hard deadline”, things have been pretty quiet the last two weeks, as the decision was made to extend the deadline to January 2020 and hold elections on December 12th. This is essentially another vote for Brexit. If Boris Johnson ends up with a majority, Brexit will happen sooner than later. However, if the Labour Party and Jeremy Corbyn are able to claim a majority, there will most likely be a second vote on the Brexit referendum. December 12th is just under a month away, and volatility has slowed. However, as we get closer to the elections, watch for comments from all parties as they try to persuade voters. According to the Telegraph earlier today, the Brexit Party said they have stepped down from 43 non-Tory Party seats. As a result, Sterling went bid as this is considered Brexit friendly.

On the headline, GBP/USD spiked 40 pips. This may not seem like a big move, but with the low volatility we’ve had lately, this was a welcome move (for those long GBP). However, is GBP/USD just biding time until the elections? On a weekly chart. The 1.2800/1.3000 level seems to be a perfectly normal place to pause if price were to advance further. In early October, there was a good deal of speculation that Brexit may indeed happen (after a few years of negotiating). GBP/USD moved from near 1.2200 to near 1.3000 in two weeks. We have been in consolidation mode since then, forming a flag formation. The target for a flag is the length of the flag pole, added to the breakout point of the flag. If price we to break above 1.3000 soon, the target is near 1.3600, over 600 pips higher!

Source: Tradingview, City Index

Why was this a normal place for price to stall?

1) Horizontal resistance and prior lows from March 2019 (which now act as resistance)

2) Near the psychological resistance level of 1.3000

3) 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of April 2018 to the lows in September 2019

4) 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of March 2019 to the lows in September 2019

As we get closer and closer to the December 12th elections, if the markets feel there will be a clear winner, it will begin to price the potential outcome into the market. If it appears Boris Johnson and the Conservatives will have a majority, GBP/USD could be near 1.3600 in a hurry. If it appears Jeremy Corbyn and the Labor Party will win, GBP/USD could be down near 1.2200 just as fast. Watch the headlines as we get closer to December 12th!